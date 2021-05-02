College baseball roundup: Clemson sweeps No. 5 Louisville; Cougars get past Elon

CLEMSON - Behind 18 hits, Clemson defeated No. 5 Louisville 15-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on May 2.
The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 by a combined score of 31-12, won their sixth game in a row and improved to 21-18 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-14 overall and 14-9 in ACC play. The Tigers handed Louisville its first three-game sweep since joining the ACC in 2015 and its first three-game sweep since 2011.
Cooper Bowman, Henry Davis and Lucas Dunn all hit solo homers for the Cardinals in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Clemson responded with five runs, keyed by four consecutive singles, including run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Adam Hackenberg, and Davis Sharpe's three-run homer, his third of the year. Grice, who was 4 for 4 with two walks, hit another run-scoring single in the second inning, then the Cardinals scored an unearned run after an error in the top of the third inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers scored two runs without a hit to take an 8-4 lead. After Louisville's Alex Binelas belted a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning, Clemson scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after the first two batters were retired. Bryce Teodosio crushed a solo homer, his fifth of the year, then Kier Meredith, James Parker and Hackenberg added run-scoring doubles.
Clemson added a run in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning.
Rob Hughes (1-0) pitched 11/3 innings in relief to earn his first win as a Tiger. Louisville starter Luke Smith (3-3) suffered the loss.
The Tigers host USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
College of Charleston 6, Elon 3
ELON, N.C. - Tanner Steffy and Jared Kirven each homered in the sixth inning and Connor Campbell held Elon scoreless through the first seven innings as College of Charleston bounced back with a 6-3 win in Sunday’s series finale with the Phoenix in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Cougars (18-18, 8-7 CAA) scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning, and added three in the sixth on a two-run bomb by Steffy and a solo shot from Kirven to take a 5-0 lead.
Campbell kept the Phoenix (16-18, 8-7) off the board until the eighth inning and Zach Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season. Campbell allowed three runs on nine hits – all singles – while striking out five and walking two over eight innings. He did not allow a run until the eighth and stranded six Phoenix in scoring position.
Luke Stageberg went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars. Ari Sechopoulos reached and scored twice with a double.
The Cougars return to the diamond on May 7 when they travel to Williamsburg, Va., to open a three-game series with William & Mary. First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina 12, Georgia State 10
ATLANTA – Behind Cooper Weiss’ career-high six RBIs, the Chanticleers scored three runs in the second, fourth and eighth innings to outscore Georgia State 12-10 in the series finale.
The series win is the first Sun Belt Conference series victory for the Chants this year, who moved to 5-0 on the year when scoring 10 runs or more in a game.
The two teams combined for 14 two-out runs in the game with Coastal plating eight and the Panthers scoring seven.
Weiss was 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk. Zach Beach was 2 for 3 with two walks, Dale Thomas was 2 for 5 with a walk and an RBI and Alex Gattinelli and Billy Underwood drove in two runs each for the Chanticleers (21-18, 5-7 Sun Belt)
Fellow sophomores Zack Beach (2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 runs) and Dale Thomas (2-for-5, BB, RBI, run) each had two hits apiece, while Alex Gattinelli (0-for-2, 2 SF, HBP, 2 RBIs) and Billy Underwood (1-for-3, 2B, BB, SAC, 2 RBIs, run) each drove in two runs apiece.
Dalton Preston homered and drove in five runs for the Panthers (12-34, 7-11).
Freshman hurler Matt Joyce (1-0), the fourth pitcher for the Chanticleers, allowed just one hit and struck out two in the seventh inning for his first win. Shaddon Peavyhouse picked up his first save of the season and the third of his career with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The loss fell to GSU reliever Dawson Sweatt (2-2), as the lefty gave up three runs on four hits, three walks, a wild pitch and three strikeouts over 41/3 innings.