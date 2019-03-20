Staff Reports
COLUMBIA — Six Clemson pitchers combined to hold College of Charleston to one run on seven hits in a 4-1 victory at Segra Park on Wednesday night.
The Tigers, who swept the two-game midweek series, improved to 16-5, while the Cougars fell to 13-8. It was Clemson’s first-ever game at Segra Park.
Jackson Lindley, Travis Marr, Sam Weatherly, Owen Griffith, Holt Jones and Carson Spiers combined on the strong pitching performance for the Tigers. Marr (1-0) earned the win with 2 scoreless innings of one-hit relief, while Spiers recorded his sixth save of the year.
Cougars starter Zach Williams (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two runs on three hits in 3 innings.
Bryce Teodosio lined a two-out single in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Kyle Wilkie hit an RBI groundout in the top of the third inning before the Cougars manufactured a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Bo Majkowski ripped a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson’s lead and Logan Davidson lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.
The Tigers play a three-game series at Boston College beginning Friday at 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern 3, Georgia Southern 2
On a wet, cold night it was the fiery Eddie Hiott who tossed 3 scoreless innings of relief and Justin Dahill’s game-winning, pinch-hit walkoff single that lifted the Bucs over Georgia Southern at CSU Ballpark.
CSU (8-15) also got 22/3 scoreless innings from Ryan Stoudemire out of the bullpen.
Charleston Southern scored two in the first when Jason Miller drove in a pair on a line drive up the middle.
Georgia Southern (10-10) pitching settled in from there holding the Bucs scoreless until the final frame while tying the ballgame with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Junior outfielder Dante Blakeney got the heroics started with leadoff double and was replaced by Payton Holdsworth as a pinch runner. Miller reached on a fielder’s choice and both runners advanced on a throwing error from the Eagles’ Cole Whitney. A walk from Sam Trend-Beacom loaded the bases and set the stage for Dahill’s game winner.
Winthrop 8,
The Citadel 1
ROCK HILL — Winthrop assembled a pair of two-out hits to key a three-run sixth inning in the 11-9 Eagles’ win.
The Citadel freshman Ches Goodman collected his first hit and RBI for the Bulldogs (7-14).
Winthrop extended its lead in the sixth as they pushed across three runs, all with two outs. Matt Levenson drove in a run with a base hit, and Tyler Baker followed with a two-run single to left center.
The Eagles put the game away in the eighth as a run-scoring single from Tyler Baker and two-run single from Hunter Lipscomb extended the lead to seven.
The Bulldogs’ Cameron Reeves (0-2) had a strong outing in his return home. The freshman allowed three runs, two earned, on just four hits.