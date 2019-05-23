DURHAM, N.C. — Sophomore lefthander Mat Clark allowed just one run on one hit in a career-long eight innings to lead Clemson over Louisville 7-1 in the ACC Tournament. The Tigers (34-24) improved to 3-1 against Louisville (43-15) this season.
Clark (9-2) was masterful as he retired the first 22 batters of the game and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He threw just 92 pitches and gave up two walks with three strikeouts. Clark was aided by an outstanding defensive performance behind him, including a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch by Jordan Greene in shallow right field in the eighth inning to preserve his no-hit bid. Reid Detmers (11-3), the 2019 ACC pitcher of the year, suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in four innings. Two of his three losses this season have come against the Tigers.
In the third inning, Michael Green extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double, then Kyle Wilkie belted a two-out, two-run double.
In the fourth inning, Justin Hawkins blasted a three-run homer, his fourth of the year.
Pinch-hitter Zach Britton hit the first pitch of the ninth inning over the fence in right field to break up Clark’s no-hit bid.
Campbell 20, CSU 7
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Charleston Southern jumped on the board early for the first time in the Big South tournament, but a five-spot from the top-seeded Camels (32-19) shifted the momentum before handing the Buccaneers (23-35) their first loss of the week.
Ryan Stoudemire, Jason
Miller and Javon Martin each had two hits for the Bucs, who played Radford in a night game.
Coastal Carolina 13, Texas State 4
Conway — Coastal Carolina matched its season high with four home runs as the Chanticleers powered past top-seeded
Texas State at the Sun Belt Baseball Championship held at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Senior first baseman Zach Biermann’s hit two homers for the Chanticleers, who next play on Friday at 6:30 p.m.