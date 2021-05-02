College Baseball Roundup: Clemson gets past No. 5 Louisville

Clemson 5, No. 5 Louisville 4
CLEMSON — Caden Grice’s solo homer in the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted Clemson over Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Grice slapped a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Henry Davis tied the score in the third inning with a two-out, run-scoring single. In the top of the fourth, Christian Knapczyk lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Cardinals (23-13, 14-8 ACC) the lead, then they added another run in the frame on an error.
After the Tigers (20-18, 14-12) scored a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning, they took advantage of another error in the fifth to tie the score 4 with two runs. With one out in the eighth, Grice laced an opposite-field homer, his fourth of the series and 12th of the year, to give Clemson the lead.
Geoffrey Gilbert (3-4) earned the win in relief.
No. 17 Mississippi 7, No. 12 South Carolina 3
OXFORD, Miss. — South Carolina jumped out to an early lead but dropped the first game of a doubleheader to Mississippi (30-12, 12-8) at Swayze Field.
The Gamecocks got on the scoreboard in the second inning on Colin Burgess’ fourth homer of the season. Ole Miss came back with a pair in the second and scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth as Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst each had longballs.
USC scored two in the seventh on George Callil’s double, but that ended the scoring for the Gamecocks (26-14, 11-9 SEC).
Elon 12,
Coll. of Chas. 11 (11)
ELON, N.C. — Elon rallied from a pair of six-run deficits and walked off with a win in the 11th inning against Charleston.
The Cougars (17-18, 7-7 CAA) took an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Tanner Steffy and a three-run homer by Landon Choboy.
Gardner-Webb 10-1, Charleston Southern 6-7
Charleston Southern earned a doubleheader split with visiting Gardner-Webb as the Buccaneers bounced back from a loss in the opener to take the finale.
CSU (14-20, 14-16 Big South) was powered by a pair of Andrew Bullock home runs in the split.
Houston Parker added a three-RBI day at the plate, while Derek Horton and Dante Blakeney added an RBI triple to highlight the Buccaneers’ hitting.
VMI 9-5, The Citadel 5-4
VMI (13-24, 9-12 SoCon) scored the winning run in the ninth inning on a throwing error to complete a doubleheader sweep of The Citadel at Riley Park.
Crosby Jones was 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the opener for the Bulldogs (11-28, 3-17 ), while Tilo Skole, Ryan McCarthy, Jeffery Brown and Adam Colon each had two hits in the second game.
Coastal Carolina 8, Georgia State 4
ATLANTA — Coastal Carolina’s bullpen threw six scoreless innings while the offense scored at least one run in seven of the nine innings to lead the visitors to a Sun Belt road win at Georgia State.
The Chanticleers (20-18, 4-7) put the lead-off hitter on base to start the inning in seven of the nine innings with six of those runners coming around to score in the win.