College Baseball Roundup: Clemson, CSU roll in openers

CLEMSON — Mack Anglin pitched 6 strong innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 6-1 victory over Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 15-11 overall and 9-7 in the ACC. The Cavaliers dropped to 14-15 overall and 6-13 in ACC play.
Anglin (1-1) earned his first career win and set a career high for innings pitched while allowing just one hit, no runs and no walks with six strikeouts in 76 pitches. He also did not allow a Cavalier to advance past first base. Mat Clark pitched 3.0 innings to record his second save of the year. Cavalier starter Andrew Abbott (3-5) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, five runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 42/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard first in the third inning with three runs, capped by Adam Hackenberg’s two-run single with two outs. The Tigers added two runs in the fourth inning on run-scoring singles by Elijah Henderson and James Parker.
The Cavaliers did not get their first hit until the sixth inning, when Zack Gelof reached on an infield single with two outs. Virginia then dented the scoreboard in the seventh inning with a run. Kier Meredith grounded a run-scoring single in the eighth inning.
CSU 10, Campbell 6
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The Buccaneers utilized a five-RBI day from Andrew Bullock and survived a ninth-inning rally at Jim Perry Stadium.
Bullock powered the Bucs (10-11, 10-8 Big South) with a third-inning grand slam and added an RBI groundout in the fifth to pace CSU to the conference-opening win in support of another strong outing by right-handed pitcher R.J. Petit.
Petit (3-3) went 7 strong innings allowing just one run on seven hits, while striking out six.
Johnny Oliveira drilled his first home run for CSU and added a season-high three runs to highlight the Bucs’ offense, while Kyle Sandstrom, Houston Parker, and Brooks Bryan added multi-hit games.
Campbell (14-9, 9-6 Big South) were paced by Zach Neto’s two-run home run in the eighth inning, while four Camels posted multi-hit games in the loss.
Collin Wolf added 2 RBIs for the Camels with a late run-scoring single in Campbell’s 4-run ninth.
CU’s Thomas Harrington (2-2) suffered the loss on the mound after surrendering six runs over the first four innings. Ty Cummings and Brendon Wright combined to allow four runs on six hits over the final five innings in the game.
Charleston Southern and Campbell are back in action April 10 with a doubleheader at Jim Perry Stadium. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.