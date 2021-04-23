College Baseball Roundup: Clemson, College of Charleston win; CSU, Citadel swept

CLEMSON — Kier Meredith’s single in the seventh inning scored two runs, breaking a 2-2 tie, to propel Clemson over Wake Forest 5-2 in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers (16-18, 10-12 ACC) swiped a run in the first inning when Sam Hall stole home on a throw to second base.

In the fifth inning, Wake Forest (13-18, 6-15 ACC) loaded the bases with one out without the benefit of a hit and scored two unearned runs on two passed balls to take a 2-1 lead. Meredith’s two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth inning tied the score.

In the seventh inning, Meredith hit his third single of the game to score the go-ahead run, then Hall scored on the play on an error. Bryce Teodosio added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a two-out double.

Geoffrey Gilbert (2-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann recorded his first career save. The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m.

College of Charleston 6, Emmanuel 3

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ty Good struck out eight over six strong innings to earn the win and Harrison Hawkins paced the College of Charleston offense with three hits at Patriots Point.

Hawkins went 3-for-5 and drove in two with a single in the fifth to pace the offense. Good delivered his fourth quality start of the season allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight to earn his fourth win for the Cougars (17-16). The freshman right-hander did not allow a walk for the second time this season.

The Lions fell to 17-22.

UNCG 9-4, The Citadel 7-2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Citadel rallied from deficits in both games of the doubleheader, but not enough to prevent getting swept in a SoCon doubleheheader at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Ryan McCArthy led the Bulldogs (11-23, 3-13) with three hits in the opener, including a double and his team-leading seventh home run of the season. Travis Lott contributed a three-run homer.

Austin Parsley (4-2) retired all 11 hitters he faced in the late game to lead UNCG (18-19, 5-12).

The three-game series wraps up Saturday morning at 9.

UNCA 17-4, CSU 2-2

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Charleston Southern fell in both ends of a Big South doubleheader, 17-2 and then 4-2 due to a late Asheville rally in the nightcap.

CSU (13-18, 13-14) fell to 3-3 against UNC Asheville (12-21, 11-14) as they closed out their pair of series under the Big South’s 40-Flex-10 format.

UNC Asheville took advantage of two CSU errors to score eight unearned runs in the first inning as the Bulldogs took control of the game early in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Charleston Southern was unable to hold off a late UNC Asheville rally in the series finale at Greenwood Field.

After the Bucs took control early on a pair of Asheville miscues in the second, the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game up at 2.

Pitching was the name of the game and carried through the remainder of the contest before Asheville struck for two late runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Liberty 7, Coastal Carolina 2

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Flames answered Coastal’s game-tying rally in the fifth with a three-run sixth and added two in eighth to take the series opener.

The Chants fell to 18-14 overall, while Liberty improved to 26-9 overall and 15-1 at hom. The loss snapped Coastal’s 6g-ame winning streak over the Flames.

Making his first career start, Alaska Abney (1-1) gave up five runs on six hits, one walk, two hit batters, and four strikeouts.

Liberty starter Trevor Delaite (6-1) picked up the win with a quality start, as the left-hander allowed just two runs on six hits, one walk, and six strikeouts over 6 complete innings.

Saturday’s game has been moved up to an 11 a.m. start time due to the forecast of inclement weather coming into the area.