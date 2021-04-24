College Baseball Roundup: Citadel swept in series finale

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Citadel closed out the three-game series at UNC Greensboro with a 14-1 Southern Conference loss on April 24 at the UNCG Baseball Complex. The Bulldogs (11-24, 3-14) were swept in the series by the Spartans (19-19, 6-12).
The Spartans scored four runs in a five-hit second inning and added to the lead with a six-run third.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the fifth inning when Tilo Skole doubled to left center. Travis Lott followed with an infield single.
After a passed ball advanced both runners, Brooks O’Brien beat out an infield single into the hole at short for the RBI.
UNC Greensboro added three more runs in the sixth inning.
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday as they play at No. 9 South Carolina.
Coastal 2, Liberty 0
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Coastal Carolina junior Nick Parker threw a career-high seven scoreless innings and held Liberty to just four hits in the Chanticleers’ first shutout since Feb. 23, 2020.
Parker (3-3) was cruising, striking out a season-high six batters.
Graduate transfer Daniel Kreuzer picked up his second save with a scoreless eighth and ninth innings
The Coastal offense struggled, going just 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight base runners.
But a home run and four
doubles provided enough to get the job done.
Coastal (19-14) and Liberty (26-10) will play the rubber game April 25 with a 2 p.m. first pitch.
Clemson rained out
CLEMSON — The Wake Forest game against Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed.
The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader (both nine-inning games) on Apri 25 starting at noon, with approximately one hour in between games.