College baseball roundup: Citadel swept in DH, College of Charleston falls in pitcher's duel

North Florida swept The Citadel in a doubleheader on Feb. 27, edging the Bulldogs 3-2 in the opener before cruising to a 13-6 victory in the second game at Riley Park.
Ryan McCarthy's RBI groundout in the sixth inning of the opener tied the game at 2, but North Florida got the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Aidan Sweatt in the eighth.
Bulldogs starter Cameron Reeves went six strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Reliever Zach Jones (1-1) took the loss.
Travis Lott was 2 for 4 for The Citadel (2-4).
In the second game, the Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead, but Ricky Presno's grand slam highlighted a five-run third inning for the Ospreys.
The Citadel evened the score at 5 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Noah Mitchell, an RBI on a fielder's choice by Tilo Skole and an RBI single by Jeffery Brown.
But North Florida (3-5) pulled away late to earn the sweep and win the weekend series 2-1.
USC Upstate 1, College of Charleston 0
MOUNT PLEASANT - USC Upstate pushed across one run in the second inning for the game's lone run as both pitching staffs combined for 25 strikeouts at Patriots Point.
The Spartans (5-0) scored the only run of the game in the top of the second on a bloop single to right by Damon Maynard.
USC Upstate starter Alex Garbrick, who was on a pre-determined pitch count, struck out six and scattered four hits across 42/3 innings to earn the win. Sawyer Worrell struck out eight over 41/3 hitless innings to pick up the save.
College of Charleston starter Ty Good struck out a career-high eight batters and surrendered only one run on four hits in five innings to take the loss. Trey Pooser tossed four shutout innings in relief of Good, striking out three and surrendering four hits.
Joseph Mershon went 2 for 3 for the Cougars (2-4).
The Cougars will look to avoid the sweep against USC Upstate in the series finale at 1 p.m. Feb. 28.
Coastal Carolina 10, West Virginia 5
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina launched a season-high four home runs, including back-to-back home runs from Alex Gattinelli and BT Riopelle in the bottom of the fourth inning, to pull away with a win over West Virginia at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal improves to 4-2 on the season with the win, while West Virginia falls to 3-3.
Shortstop Eric Brown went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run, the first of his career, and drove in a career-high four RBIs. Fellow infielder Dale Thomas (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) hit his first career home run as a Chant, while leadoff hitter Nick Lucky (3 for 4, HBP, run) continued swinging a hot bat with a team-high three base hits.
On the mound,right-handed pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (1-1) picked up the win in relief as he settled down after a shaky first few batters in the sixth inning to strike out four WVU hitters and walk two over the final 32/3 innings in the win.