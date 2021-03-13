College baseball roundup: Citadel demolishes Davidson 19-0; College of Charleston, Charleston Southern sweep doubleheaders

Just one day after collecting only three hits, The Citadel erupted for 19 runs, highlighted by a pair of Ryan McCarthy homers, in a rout of Davidson at Riley Park.
Not to be outdone, the Bulldogs pitching staff was just as stellar as The Citadel (6-7) took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in posting back-to-back shutouts of the Wildcats (5-7).
The Bulldogs, who had 16 hits got going early as Jeffery Brown singled to start the game and came around to score on a Cole Simpson base hit to right field.
The score remained that way until the third inning when the Bulldogs pushed across seven runs in the frame. Simpson drove in his second run with a double, and Logan Taplett pushed across the second run with a RBI single. After two runs scored on an error, McCarthy turned on a first-pitch fastball and launched a ball well beyond the fence in right for a three-run homer.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the fifth on a double from Brooks O’Brien and walks to Brown and McCarthy. Mitchell scored one run with a fielder’s choice and Simpson drove in his third run of the day with a base hit through the right side.
O’Brien collected his second hit of the game in the sixth, this time a RBI single to right field. After a Brown sacrifice fly, McCarthy came calling again with his second long ball of the game, this time a two-run shot to right.
The bats were not done yet as the eighth inning saw five more runs cross the plate. O’Brien collected his second RBI single of the game, and Wesley Lane followed with a RBI double. Two more runs scored on wild pitches, and Mitchell drove in his second run with a groundout.
Cameron Reeves (2-0) struck out nine over six no-hit innings. He struck out at least one hitter in all six innings, including striking out two in each of the first three innings. Zach Jones took over in the seventh inning and got through the inning without allowing a hit.
The Wildcats finally collected their first hit with two outs in the eighth inning. Will Bastian preserved the shutout by retiring all three hitters he faced in the ninth.
The Bulldogs recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since blanking Saint Peter’s in the final two games of the series in 2020.
McCarthy finished with a pair of home runs and drove in five runs. His first home run traveled 448 feet, while his second went 442 feet. He is the first Bulldog with a two-homer game since Noah Mitchell hit a pair against Saint Peter’s on Feb. 29, 2020.
Simpson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. O’Brien finished 3-for-3 with a double, walk, hit by pitch and four runs scored.
The 19 runs scored are the most since the Bulldogs scored 34 runs in a midweek victory over Winthrop on March 14, 2017.
No. 20 Texas 3, No. 10 South Carolina 0
AUSTIN, Texas -Peyton Powell and Mitchell Daly homered in the fifth inning to back six shutout innings by Tristan Stevens as Texas blanked South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (11-2) got six strikeouts from starting pitcher Brannon Jordan and outhit Texas 7-4, but the Longhorns (10-5) were able to pull out a second straight win over USC at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas scored an insurance run in the eighth by way of a balk. The Gamecocks then went in order in the ninth.
The Gamecocks' best opportunity to score was in the third when George Callil singled and Brady Allen doubled in the gap in left to open the inning. A groundout comebacker to the pitcher, an intentional walk to load the bases and a double play ended the threat.
Jordan allowed two runs and three hits and two walks (one intentional) in five innings. Jack Mahoney pitched for the second straight night, throwing 12/3 scoreless innings.
Callil, Allen and Josiah Sightler had two hits apiece to lead Carolina's offense.
Palmer Wenzel went the final three innings to get the save for Texas.
South Carolina was shut out for the first time this season.
No. 18 North Carolina 5, Clemson 4
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina used three home runs in a five-run fourth inning to defeat Clemson at Boshamer Stadium and take a 2-0 lead in the series.
The Tigers (5-7, 1-4 ACC) scored the game's first run in the second inning on an error.
In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels (9-4, 5-3) exploded for five runs on three home runs, including solo homers by Caleb Roberts and Will Stewart as well as a three-run homer by Clemente Inclan.
Clemson responded with three runs in the fifth inning on three bases-loaded walks. The Tigers drew 10 walks, a hit-by-pitch and had 15 batters reach base in the contest, but fell one run short.
Joey Lancellotti (1-1) earned the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Caden O'Brien pitched the final 12/3 innings to record his first save of the year.
Tigers starter Ty Olenchuk (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five runs on seven hits in three innings pitched. Clemson reliever Mat Clark allowed just three hits, no runs and no walks with seven strikeouts in 41/3 innings.
College of Charleston 7-6, William & Mary 1-4
MOUNT PLEASANT - Trotter Harlan collected seven hits, the pitching staff held William & Mary to a total of five runs and the defense was on full display as College of Charleston swept a doubleheader 7-1 and 6-4 to bounce back and win its opening series in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Cougars (5-9, 2-1 CAA) put together a complete effort in Game 1, pushing across seven runs and holding William & Mary (2-8, 1-2) to one run on seven hits to even the series at one game apiece. Harrison Hawkins provided the key hit with a two-out, three-run homer in the fifth.
Charleston’s pitching staff, defense and timely hitting stole the show in Game 2 as the Cougars rallied from a 4-2 deficit. McLendon Sears delivered a clutch two-run, game-tying double in the sixth inning. Jared Kirven added a two-run double while going 3 for 4 on the day.
Harlan, a second-year freshman, opened the doubleheader with a stellar performance at the dish going 4 for 5 with a double to mark his first collegiate four-hit game. He followed with a three-hit effort out of the leadoff spot.
Hawkins went 5-for-8 in the doubleheader.
Trey Pooser tossed five solid innings to earn his second collegiate win in the first game, allowing one run on four hits. Zach Williams kept the Tribe off the board for the final four frames to earn his second career save.
Guillermo Grainer battled through 42/3 innings in his first career weekend start in Game 2. Ryan Smith pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth in game two to earn the save.
The Cougars’ defense did not make an error in 77 chances in the doubleheader.
Charleston Southern 15-9, UNC Asheville 7-1
Charleston Southern bounced back from a series-opening loss to secure the doubleheader sweep against UNC Asheville at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark. The Buccaneers topped the Bulldogs 15-5 in the first game of the day, then utilized a strong pitching performance from Daniel Padysak in the nightcap in the 9-1 win.
CSU (4-5, 4-2 Big South) marked its second Big South series win in as many weekend as the Buccaneers topped the Bulldogs behind a balanced offensive attack. The Bucs offense featured eight players posting multi-hit games over the two contests with Johnny Oliveira connecting on a pair of RBI triples in the second game, while Connor Aldrich and Tyrell Brewer both posted a pair of multi-hit games on the day.
UNC Asheville (2-9, 1-5) was unable to get on track on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs struggled against the strong starts from CSU's Krishna Raj (1-1) and Padysak (1-1). Raj went six innings and surrendered six hits while striking out a pair in the opening game of the day, while Padysak went 71/3 innings in his third start of the season and struck out five in his first win of the season.
Houston Parker, Reid Hardwick, and Dante Blakeney all posted their first home runs of the 2021 spring season to power the Bucs to the pair of wins.
FIU 7-0, Coastal Carolina 4-7
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina's Reece Maniscalco and Reid VanScoter combined to shut out the FIU Panthers in Game 2 of the doubleheader to complete the split at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Chants fell 7-4 in Game 1 but bounced back to blank the Panthers 7-0 in the nightcap.
The split puts the Chanticleers at 9-5 on the season while FIU sits at 6-7 on the year.
The Chanticleers scored first in the opener but were doomed by a four-run eighth inning by the Panther.
Parker Chavers (3 for 4, 2B, walk) had three of the Chanticleers’ seven hits for the game, while the lone RBI came off the bat of freshman Billy Underwood (2 for 2, 2B, RBI).
Nick Parker (1-1) was handed the tough-luck loss, as the Coastal starter gave up two unearned runs on five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts over five innings.
In Game 2, Maniscalco and VanScoter combined to hold the FIU offense to only three hits and struck out 11 to post the first shutout of the season for the Chanticleers.
Maniscalco, who did not pitch enough innings to be eligible for the win, gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out six hitters over four scoreless innings in his second start of the season. VanScoter (1-0) picked up his first career win as a Chant, as the lefty gave up just one hit and struck out five batters over the final five innings in the shutout.
The Coastal bats broke out with seven runs on 12 hits and six walks and struck out just six times. Eric Brown (3 for 5, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) and Chavers (3 for 5) led the way with three hits apiece with Brown hitting his team-leading fifth home run of the season and extending his team-high hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.