College baseball roundup: Citadel completes sweep of Davidson; No. 10 USC, Clemson swept away

Left fielder Cole Simpson did a little bit of everything as The Citadel completed a three-game sweep over Davidson with an 8-4 victory at Riley Park on March 14.
Simpson went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs, made a diving catch in left field and also threw out a runner at the plate for the Bulldogs (7-7).
For the second straight game, the Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning. With one out, Tyler Corbitt and Cole Simpson singled to put runners on the corners. Noah Mitchell drove in Corbitt with a base hit to center, and Travis Lott delivered a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Wildcats (5-8) evened the score in the second inning on a RBI single from John Hosmer and a RBI groundout off the bat of Matt Gravely.
Davidson took its first lead of the series in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Trevor Candelaria.
The Bulldogs answered back to regain the lead in the bottom of the inning as Jeffery Brown started a two-out rally with a base hit to right center. Corbitt drew a walk ahead of Simpson’s RBI ground-rule double into the right field corner. The second run scored when the relief pitcher was called for a balk before even throwing a pitch.
In the top of the fifth, the Wildcats tried to tie the game on a base hit, but Simpson fired home to get the runner trying to score from second and keep the Bulldogs in front.
In the bottom of the inning, the Bulldogs got two more runs on a Brooks O’Brien triple to right center.
Simpson drove in his second run of the game with a base hit in the sixth, and Logan Taplett drove in a run with a groundout to short.
The Wildcats got one run back in the seventh on a RBI double from Alex Fedje-Johnson.
The Bulldogs completed the sweep by allowing just four runs on the weekend. The Citadel outscored Davidson 29-4 in the three games.
O’Brien finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a two-run triple. Brown and Corbitt each went 2 for 4 and combined to score four runs. Mitchell was also 2 for 4.
Right hander Lathan Todd (1-2) picked up his first victory of the season after allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. Devin Beckley (2) struck out three over the final two innings to pick up the save.
The Bulldogs return to action March 19 as they open Southern Conference play with a three-game series against Wofford at Riley Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 5 p.m.
No. 20 Texas 8, No. 10 South Carolina 5
AUSTIN, Texas - No. 20 Texas used a four-run fourth inning to break open a close game and held on to complete a three-game sweep of No. 10 South Carolina at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas (11-5) went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Zach Zubia. USC (11-3) came back with a run in the second as Andrew Eyster scored on a wild pitch.
Texas used a sacrifice fly to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the second, but Wes Clarke answered with his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to the gap in right, to tie the game at 2.
Texas scored a pair of runs in the third, then put up four in the fourth off Julian Bosnic and Andrew Peters. South Carolina scored a run in the fifth as Braylen Wimmer scored on a wild pitch.
South Carolina threatened in the ninth, scoring on a Wimmer single to center and Connor Cino single up the middle, but a fielder's choice ended the game.
Wimmer had four hits, driving in one and scoring one. Allen had a pair of doubles, while Clarke scored two runs and homered to extend his SEC and national lead with his ninth of the season.
Julian Bosnic took the loss on the mound, striking out three and allowing four hits and four earned runs with four walks.
Will Sanders, Wesley Sweatt, Josiah Sightler and Brett Kerry combined to pitch four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for USC
South Carolina hosts Davidson on March 16 at 7 p.m. inside Founders Park.
No. 18 North Carolina 5, Clemson 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - No. 18 North Carolina scored five runs in the first inning on its way to completing a sweep of Clemson at Boshamer Stadium.
The Tar Heels, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in ACC play.
Clemson's Dylan Brewer blasted a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the top of the first inning, then the Tar Heels (10-4, 6-3 ACC) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning, keyed by Clemente Inclan's two-run homer and run-scoring doubles by Danny Serretti and Tomas Frick.
The Tigers (5-8, 1-5) scored a run in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Brewer.
Tar Heels starter Max Alba (2-1) allowed just two hits, both in the first inning, three runs and two walks with nine strikeouts in 72/3 innings. Caden O'Brien pitched 11/3 innings to record his second save of the year.
Tigers starter Carter Raffield (0-1) suffered the loss. For the second game in a row, the Clemson bullpen did not allow a run, as it pitched 121/3 scoreless innings over the last two contests.
Clemson returns home to face Georgia State on March 16 at 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina 6, FIU 1
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina’s pitching kept Florida International at bay, holding the Panthers to just one run on five hits while striking out eight in a 6-1 win at Springs Brooks Stadium and split the four-game series.
Keaton Hopwood (3-0) picked up his team-leading third win of the season, as the starter allowed just one run on two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 52/3 innings for the Chanticleers (10-5).
The bullpen trio of Luke Barrow (1.0 IP, 2 hits, BB, K), Shaddon Peavyhouse (11/3 IP, 2 K), and Alaska Abney (1 IP, 1 hit, 2 K) followed Hopwood with a combined 31/3 scoreless inning.
Parker Chavers was 2 for 4, with two doubles for Coastal, while Cooper Weiss was 2 for 2 with a double and a walk and Dale Thomas 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Coastal Carolina is at West Virginia starting March 19 for a three-game series.