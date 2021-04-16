College baseball roundup: Citadel, College of Charleston win series openers

The Citadel got strong pitching out of the bullpen from Cameron Reeves and timely hitting to secure a 5-4 victory over ETSU in the series opener Friday afternoon at Riley Park.
Reeves (3-6) picked up his first conference win of the season out of the bullpen. The right-hander kept ETSU off the board for the first five innings before running into a jam in the ninth. He allowed just one run on four hits and four strikeouts over 52/3 innings. Jake Pilarski earned his first save with the Bulldogs (10-19, 2-10 Southern Conference) as he got a flyout to end the game on the first pitch he threw.
ETSU (16-15, 6-7) got on the board in the first after a one-out walk came around to score on a single off the bat of David Beam.
The Bulldogs answered in the second inning as they took advantage of a pair of errors to push across four runs. A fielding error started the inning before a bunt was thrown away at second to put runners on the corners with no outs. With one out, Travis Lott delivered a RBI single up the middle to tie the game.
Brooks O’Brien put down a bunt that turned into a RBI single. Jeffery Brown drove in the third run with a sacrifice fly, and O’Brien came around with the fourth run on a wild pitch.
The Bucs got two runs back in the third inning on a two-run single from Jake Lyle.
The next five innings belonged to the Bulldogs bullpen as Reeves shut down the ETSU offense over the next five innings.
In the eighth inning, Ryan McCarthy drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second. With two outs, Crosby Jones delivered a double into the left field corner to score McCarthy with what turned out to be the game-winning run.
Chace Cooper was the first Bulldog out of the bullpen and got the team out of third inning by getting the final two outs.
Hunter Loyd (4-2) took the loss for the Bucs as he gave up five runs, three earned, on six hits and 10 strikeouts over 72/3 innings.
Brooks O’Brien continued to produce out of the nine hole as he went 2-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored. Noah Mitchell was the only other Bulldog with two hits.
After an issue with the lights at Riley Park, the two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.
College of Charleston 14, James Madison 7
MOUNT PLEASANT - College of Charleston blasted three home runs, Ari Sechopoulos drove in a career-high six runs and Ty Good struck out 10 as the Cougars defeated James Madison at Patriots Point.
The Cougars (14-14, 6-4 CAA) jumped out to an early lead with a five-run first inning, highlighted by Sechopoulos’ grand slam to right center. A two-run shot from Trotter Harlan in the second and an RBI single from Sechopoulos pushed the lead to 8-0 before Brody Hopkins gave the Cougars a 10-run advantage with a two-run homer of his own in the third.
Charleston held a 12-0 lead before James Madison (5-8, 2-2) got on the board with a two-run long ball in the sixth, which the Cougars answered with two in the home half. The Dukes would plated three in the seventh and two in the ninth to cap the scoring.
Sechopoulos finished a triple shy of the cycle with a grand slam, RBI single and run-scoring double. He finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, a walk and a career-high six RBIs. Harlan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Joseph Mershon was 3 for 5 with three runs to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. Tanner Steffy and Harrison Hawkins each reached base three times and drove in one run.
The Cougars launched three homers for the second straight game and have now homered in eight straight contests for the first time since the 2015 season.
The Cougars and Dukes will meet in Game 2 of the series on April 17. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Patriots Point.
Miami 12, Clemson 3
CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Behind four three-run innings and five home runs, including two by Alex Toral, Miami defeated Clemson at Mark Light Field.
The Hurricanes (19-11, 11-10 ACC) plated three runs on three hits and two walks in the third inning, then Clemson's Sam Hall hit an infield single to score a run in the top of the fourth inning. Miami responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by Toral's leadoff homer. It was the first home run allowed by Mack Anglin in 2021.
In the fifth inning, Toral, Dominic Pitelli and Gabe Rivera all hit solo homers for Miami's third three-run inning in a row. Clemson (15-15, 9-10) scored two runs in the seventh inning after Hall's leadoff double. Raymond Gil added a three-run homer in the eighth inning.
Starter Alejandro Rosario (4-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Anglin (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six runs on five hits in 32/3 innings.
The series continues April 17 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
USC Upstate 2, Charleston Southern 0
Charleston Southern fell in a pitching duel in a loss to USC Upstateat Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
CSU (10-15, 10-11 Big South) rode the talented arm of sophomore R.J. Petit (3-4), who went seven strong innings, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned), while striking out four.
USC Upstate (23-7, 14-7) countered with junior ace Jordan Marks (6-1), who went the distance while scattering just four hits and striking out nine.
Johnny Oliveira, Houston Parker, Brooks Bryan, and Connor Aldrich posted CSU's hits in the contest, while Tyrell Brewer drew a pair of walks in the Bucs' loss.
Jason Matthews went 3-for-3 from the plate to pace the Spartans offense, while Jack Hennessey connected on a triple to open the game to highlight his two-hit evening.
John Sendziak and Bradyn Kail both hurled shutout innings in relief for the Bucs.
Jack Hennessey came across on a wild pitch to open the scoring in the top of the first inning to put the Spartans ahead early.
Noah Rabon scored USC Upstate's second run of the game in the top of the seventh as he came across on a CSU throwing error to put the Spartans ahead 2-0.
The teams close out the weekend with a doubleheader on April 17. First pitch between the Bucs and Spartans is set for 1 p.m.
USC-LSU postponed
BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 10 South Carolina's game at LSU was postponed due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Baton Rouge area. The teams will play a pair of 7-inning games on April 17 beginning at noon. Both games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
In Thursday’s game, LSU’s Landon Marceaux struck out 12 and the South Carolina had just three hits in a 5-1 loss.
Marceaux went seven innings, allowing three hits with no runs while striking out 12 and walking one. He was opposed by Thomas Farr, who allowed four hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work.