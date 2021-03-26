College baseball roundup: Burgess' walk-off double lifts No. 20 USC past No. 5 Florida; Clemson outlasts Boston College 16-12

COLUMBIA - In a classic SEC baseball tilt that lasted 5 hours, 31 minutes, Colin Burgess' RBI double gave No. 20 South Carolina a 9-8 win in 14 innings over No. 5 Florida on March 26 in at Founders Park.
Florida had taken an 8-7 lead in the 14th on a solo home run by Nathan Hickey. South Carolina (14-6, 2-2 SEC) responded with a solo home run from Andrew Eyster with two outs and a two-strike count. Jeff Heinrich followed with a single up the middle, leading to Burgess' heroics.
Florida (16-6, 3-1) opened with two runs in the first, but USC answered with a four-spot in the second, highlighted by a Braylen Wimmer two-run single. Florida took a 7-4 lead in the middle of the seventh, but the Gamecocks scored a pair in the seventh and one in the eighth as Sightler, Eyster and Wimmer each had RBIs. The game remained tied at 7 until the 14th.
Julian Bosnic earned the win for the Gamecocks, striking out five in two innings of relief. Thomas Farr started for South Carolina, allowing four hits and four runs in 41/3 innings, striking out six and walking six. Andrew Peters also struck out five in four innings of relief.
Wimmer, Burgess and Eyster had four hits apiece for the Gamecocks. Wimmer brought in three runs with Sightler and Eyster driving in two runs apiece.
The 14 innings was the longest for Carolina since March 29, 2014 in a 3-2 win over Tennessee.
South Carolina pitchers struck out 19 batters but walked 13 in the game.
Clemson 16, Boston College 12
BRIGHTON, MASS. - Caden Grice went 4 for 6 with seven RBIs and Clemson scored seven two-out runs in the seventh inning to rally past Boston College at Harrington Athletics Village.
Brian Dempsey led off the game with his first home run of the season and the Eagles (12-8, 3-7 ACC) added two more runs in the first inning, then Clemson (10-9, 4-6) responded with six runs in the top of the second inning, keyed by Grice's three-run double and run-scoring singles by Elijah Henderson and James Parker.
The Eagles came right back and scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning, including three runs with two outs, to take an 8-6 lead. Boston College doubled its lead with two runs in the fifth inning, then Clemson answered with two-out, run-scoring singles by Grice and Adam Hackenberg in the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, Clemson scored seven runs, all with two outs, to take a 15-10 lead. Parker's two-run single tied the score, then Grice's two-run triple put the Tigers in front before Clemson added three more runs in the frame and a run in the top of the eighth inning on Grice's run-scoring single. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut Clemson's lead to 16-12.
Grice led the Tigers' 16-hit attack by setting career highs for hits and RBIs, while Parker and Hackenberg added three RBIs apiece. Every Eagle starter had at least one hit.
Tigers reliever Evan Estridge (1-1) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert pitched 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Eagle reliever Joey Walsh (1-2) gave up nine runs and suffered the loss.
Western Carolina 12-11, The Citadel 8-6
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel went on the road and dropped a doubleheader at Western Carolina, falling 12-8 in the first game and 11-6 in the second game.
In the opener, the Catamounts (13-4, 2-0 Southern Conference) took advantage of a pair of walks to get a RBI infield single from Immanuel Wilder. That play was followed by a grand slam to right off the bat of Pascanel Ferreras. The Catamounts added to the lead in the third on a solo home run from Justice Bigbee.
The Bulldogs (8-12, 1-4) got back into the game in the fourth inning as Jeffery Brown started the frame with a base hit and Tyler Corbitt took the first pitch he saw over the fence in left field for a two-run homer. Ryan McCarthy followed with a base hit and Noah Mitchell was hit by a pitch. Travis Lott single to center to score McCarthy, and when the ball got away from the center fielder, Mitchell scored from first and Lott advanced to third. Crosby Jones drove in the fifth run of the inning with a base hit to right field.
The top of the order came through again in the fifth inning as Brown doubled to center field and Corbitt drove him in with a base hit up the middle.
WCU regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with a RBI triple from Will Prater and a run-scoring single from Nat Slocum.
The Catamounts extended the lead in the sixth after Justice Bigbee delivered a RBI single and Daylan Nanny drove in two runs with a double. WCU added one more run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Zach Ketterman.
The Bulldogs got back on the board in the eighth after McCarthy battled for a leadoff walk and came in to score on a Jones home run to left field.
Corbitt went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was Corbitt’s fifth of the season. Crosby Jones went 2 for 4 with his first home run of the season and three RBIs. McCarthy reached safely in all four plate appearances, going 2 for 2 with a walk, hit by pitch and two runs scored. Tilo Skole went 2 for 4 with a double out of the nine spot in the lineup, while leadoff hitter Jeffery Brown also had two hits.
Zack Jones (0-2) took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits over two innings of relief.
UNC Wilmington 6, College of Charleston 1
MOUNT PLEASANT - UNC Wilmington plated five runs between the seventh and eighth innings and held College of Charleston off the scoreboard until the bottom of the ninth in a series-opening win at Patriots Point.
The Seahawks (13-6, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) opened the scoring with a run in the third before adding two in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 6-0 lead into the ninth. Charleston (5-11, 2-2) broke up the shutout in the last of the ninth when Trotter Harlan scampered home on a wild pitch.
Second-year freshman Ty Good fanned a career-high 10 batters over 62/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits for the Cougars.
Joseph Mershon collected three of the Cougars' five hits with a single in each of his first three at-bats. Harlan doubled and scored in the ninth for CofC's lone run.
Presbyterian 2, Charleston Southern 1
CLINTON - Charleston Southern was unable to overcome a pair of costly errors in the bottom of the sixth as the Buccaneers were unable to take advantage of a strong start from R.J. Petit in the series-opening loss at Presbyterian.
Petit struck out a career-high 11 for the Bucs (7-8, 7-5 Big South). Connor Aldrich drove in CSU's lone run of the contest with a RBI fielder's choice in the top of the fourth inning driving in Johnny Oliveira. Six Bucs recorded hits in the contest, while Andrew Bullock drew a pair of walks in the loss.
Petit (2-3) retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced and struck out five batters in a row at one point on his way to drawing the loss in the contest. The sophomore right-hander went seven innings, allowing six hits and one earned run. Connor Yoder added two more strikeouts in a 1-2-3 eighth inning to highlight his second appearance of the season.
The Blue Hose (3-8, 2-3) took advantage of a pair of CSU errors in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the 2-1 lead as Brody Fahr and Chris Veach came around to score and take PC's first lead of the weekend. On the mound, Charlie McDaniel (1-0) went the distance for the Blue Hose as he scattered six CSU hits and posted one strikeout in the win.