College baseball roundup: Brewer's two homers pace Clemson; USC falls to Georgia; Charleston Southern sweeps doubleheader

RALEIGH - Dylan Brewer blasted a pair of home runs and Alex Urban hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie in Clemson's 10-6 victory over N.C. State at Doak Field.
Brewer plated Clemson's first six runs. He belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning for the Tigers (13-10, 7-6 ACC) before the Wolfpack (9-10, 4-9) responded with three runs on five ground-ball singles in the bottom of the first inning. N.C. State added a run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead, then Brewer crushed an opposite-field grand slam, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season, in the fifth inning to tie the score at 6. It was Clemson's first grand slam in 2021.
In the eighth inning, Urban laced a two-run single to give Clemson the lead. Four batters later with two outs, Kier Meredith grounded a two-run single to give the Tigers a 10-6 lead.
Brewer doubled his previous career high in RBIs with six in the game. James Parker extended his hitting streak to 10 games for Clemson, who scored the last eight runs of the game and won its fifth ACC game in a row.
Nick Clayton (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final four innings without allowing a run.
Wolfpack starter Reid Johnston (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight runs on eight hits in seven innings pitched.
The series continues April 3 at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.
Georgia 5, No. 11 South Carolina 3
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat South Carolina and snap the Gamecocks' six-game winning streak at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs (18-7, 3-4 SEC) scored a pair of runs in the seventh to take the lead and added an insurance run in the eighth frame.
South Carolina (17-7, 4-3) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth as Josiah Sightler walked, Wes Clarke was hit by a pitch and David Mendham belted an opposite-field three-run home run, his second of the season.
Georgia got a run back in the fourth, then scored a run in the sixth.
Riley King had a two-run single in the seventh to take the lead for the Bulldogs. A fielding error scored a run in the eighth for Georgia for the final 5-3 count.
Thomas Farr struck out seven for the Gamecocks in a 52/3 inning start. He allowed six hits and two runs with no walks. The loss went to Andrew Peters, who allowed a run 12/3 innings of relief.
The Gamecocks had five hits on the day and three RBIs, all off Mendham's home run.
USC and Georgia continue the three-game series on April 3 with a 2 p.m. first pitch. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
James Madison 9, College of Charleston 3
HARRISONBURG, Va. - James Madison scored seven runs in the opening three innings and stranded nine Cougars on the base paths en route to a win over College of Charleston in the opening game of a weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Dukes (4-6, 1-0 CAA) scored in each of the first four innings and held the Cougars (8-12, 4-3) to one run in that span to take an 8-1 lead into the fifth. Charleston countered with a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Tanner McCallister to trim the margin to 8-2 and capped the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth.
Harrison Hawkins continued his strong play with a 3-for-5 day and scored in the fifth after doubling to left for the Cougars. Joseph Mershon saw his hitting streak snapped at eight games. Trotter Harlan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. McCallister drove in two runs with a single and an RBI groundout, and Cam Dean reached base three times with a single and two walks.
Michael Schultz struck out three and allowed one run in three innings of work in relief. William Privette fanned two in a perfect eighth inning.
The Cougars and Dukes will meet in game two of the weekend series at 5 p.m. April 3.
Mercer 12, The Citadel 2
The Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt collected three hits in the Bulldogs loss to Mercer in the series opener at Riley Park.
Mercer (14-11, 3-1 SoCon) got on the board in the first inning as Garett Delano hit a three-run homer to left center.
The Bears added three more runs in the second inning on a solo homer from Colby Thomas and a two-run single from Brandon Michie.
The lead grew in the fourth as two more runs scored on a successful double steal and a run-scoring single.
The Bulldogs (8-13, 1-5) got on the board in the fourth inning after Crosby Jones started the frame with a double into the right-field corner. With two outs, Tilo Skole drew a walk and both runners came in to score on a Brooks O'Brien single to left and two-base error.
Mercer pushed across four more runs in the sixth inning after a bases-loaded walk scored one run and Thomas drove in three more with a triple off the wall in left field.
Corbitt was 3 for 3 with a stolen base. Brooks O'Brien drove had the only RBI for the Bulldogs. Cameron Reeves (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing eight runs over five innings.
The two teams close out the three-game series April 3 with a doubleheader set to begin at 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern 10-15, High Point 7-4
Charleston Southern's offense exploded for 25 runs over a doubleheader at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark as the Buccaneers swept both games against visiting High Point on their way to capturing the weekend series.
The Bucs (9-11, 9-8 Big South) took the opening contest 10-7 thanks to clutch hitting over the final four innings with Andrew Bullock providing the key hit in the contest with a two-run double in the seventh inning to even the series.
CSU added 11 runs over a two-inning span in the final game of the series paced by Reid Hardwick's five-RBI game in capturing the run-rule 15-4 victory in the nightcap.
Sam Massey (1-0) and Jordan Bridges (1-0) both picked up their first wins of the season in strong relief efforts in support of starters Krishna Raj and Daniel Padysak. Hardwick was a perfect 5-for-5 from the plate with six RBI and three runs scored to pace the Bucs' hitters.
CSU's Houston Parker ran his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games after reaching base safely in both games. Hardwick reached base on seven of his eight plate appearances to run his on-base streak to eight consecutive games. Connor Aldrich posted six RBIs over the three contests against High Point on the weekend following his three RBIs on April 2.