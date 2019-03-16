COLUMBIA - No. 20 South Carolina squandered a 5-1 lead on Saturday afternoon as No. 15 Georgia scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead for good in an 8-7 victory over the Gamecocks to clinch a series win in front of 7,210 at Founders Park.
South Carolina (14-5, 0-2 SEC) got on the board in the bottom of the second inning as Luke Berryhill led off with a solo home run to right.
Georgia (17-2, 2-0) answered with a run in the third as Aaron Schunk drove in Tucker Maxwell with an RBI single, but the Gamecocks answered with a four-spot in the third. Ian Jenkins led off the inning with a home run to right. After Quinntin Perez was hit by a pitch, Andrew Eyster belted a two-run home run to right to make it 4-1. A Berryhill single was followed by Jacob Olson's double to center to make it 5-1.
Georgia started the fourth with a walk and two singles that plated a run. The Bulldogs loaded the bases as a fielder's choice was thrown away at second. Riley King made the Gamecocks pay with a two-run single to right center. Schunk drove in the fourth run on a sacrifice fly to center.
USC answered back with a run in the fourth to retake the lead. Brady Allen walked to start the inning. He stole second and scored on George Callil's single to right. The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the fifth, scoring a pair of unearned runs. Austin Meadows reached on an error, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a double from Chaney Rogers. Georgia put a pair of runners in scoring position after a walk, wild pitch and stolen base. Rogers scored on an RBI groundout by Maxwell.
Austin Meadows singled home King in the sixth with an RBI single.
The Gamecocks came back with a run in the eighth as Chris Cullen brought in Olson with a sacrifice fly to right. South Carolina had a runner on base in the eighth, but a fielder's choice and strikeout ended the inning. Schunk picked up his seventh save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Berryhill was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Eyster also drove in a pair of runs for USC. Reliever Daniel Lloyd (2-1) gave up a pair of unearned runs on one hit. Reid Morgan started for the Gamecocks, allowing eight hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts in four innings.
Will Proctor (3-0) earned the win in relief for Georgia, striking out three in 11/3 innings of relief.
The teams wrap up the three-game series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Founders Park.
No. 18 Clemson 5, Notre Dame 1
CLEMSON - Mat Clark set career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts as Clemson evened the series with Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers upped their record to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish dropped to 7-10 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.
Clark (4-0) allowed just three hits, no runs and no walks in seven innings while striking out seven. He retired all 12 batters he faced in the third through sixth innings. Holt Jones pitched the final 11/3 innings to record his second save of the year.
Notre Dame starter Cameron Brown (0-2) surrendered nine hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.
The Tigers scored four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Davis Sharpe's run-scoring single and Bryce Teodosio's run-scoring double. Clemson added a run in the fourth inning on Logan Davidson's two-out double.
The Fighting Irish finally dented the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Jack Zyska's sacrifice fly.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
College of Charleston 2, Furman 1
MOUNT PLEASANT - Chaz Davey drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth, and Josh Price tossed three shutout innings in relief to pace College of Charleston to a win over Furman at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (12-6) plated two runs on seven hits to clinch its fourth series victory of the season, as the Cougars held Furman (5-11) to one run on six hits.
Chris Grahamcontinued his strong weekend with a 3-for-4 effort that included a pair of infield hits. Davey drove in both the Cougars’ runs with a groundout in the first and an RBI single in the eighth. Dupree Hart and Luke Manzo each scored for the Cougars.
Cougars starter Blake Robinson pitched well enough to win, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five in five innings. Price worked the next three frames and collected his fourth win of the season, holding the Paladins scoreless and striking out two. Nathan Ocker fanned two in a perfect ninth to record his fourth save of the season, the 18th of his career.
John Michael Boswell went 2 for 4 with an RBI, as Anthony Fontana collected two hits also for Furman. Rob Hughes lasted six innings for the Paladins, allowing his first earned run of the season while striking out three and scattering five hits. Eric Taylor took the loss after surrendering one run on two hits in two innings.
The teams meet in the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Indiana State 5-4, The Citadel 1-2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Citadel was unable to get any offense going, scoring just three total runs as Indiana State swept a chilly doubleheader 5-1 and 4-2.
In the opener, Indiana State (15-1) capitalized on a pair of errors in the second inning to score five unearned runs with two outs. Jake Means had the big blow with a two-run double.
The lone run for The Citadel (7-11) was in the ninth on an RBI single by Tyler Corbitt after Andrew Judkins had doubled and stole third base.
Shane Connolly (2-2) allowed five unearned runs on six hits and four strikeouts over six innings.
Trent Polley (4-0) allowed just one run on three hits and 10 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
In Game 2, Indiana State scored three times in the third on a two-run single by Means and an RBI single from Roby Enriquez. The Sycamores added another run in the fourth on a solo homer by Joe Boyle.
Ben Peden homered for the Bulldogs in the seventh to cut the lead to 4-1. The Citadel added another run in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Peden to score Ryan McCarthy and Jeffery Brown, who started the inning with back-to-back infield singles.
The Citadel's Jordan Merritt (2-3) allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings. Will Pillsbury retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth, including one via the strikeout.
Collin Liberatore (4-0) allowed the one run on four hits and six strikeouts over seven innings.
Jeffery Brown finished 3 for 4 with a stolen base, his team-leading 11th of the season.
The two teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Winthrop 13, Charleston Southern 5
ROCK HILL – Winthrop scored 10 runs across the first five innings en route to an easy victory over Charleston Southern at Winthrop Ballpark.
Jason Miller blasted his first home run of the season headlining a four-run ninth, but CSU (6-14, 0-2 Big South) couldn’t overcome the early big deficit.
Winthrop (9-9, 2-0) scored 10 runs over the first five innings with a four-run fourth and led 13-1 before the Bucs could muster any offense.
Miller’s two-out, two-run home run in the ninth was his first of the season. Brooks Bryan singled home a run in the inning, and Jack DeLonchamps brought in two with a double to left center.
Winthrop starter Nate Pawelczyk (4-1) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.
CSU’s Jaret Bennett (1-3) took the loss, throwing three innings while allowing nine runs, seven earned. He walked three and struck out one.
Five Eagles drove in a pair of runs, and Hunter Lipscomb had three hits.
CSU and Winthrop close the series Sunday at 2 p.m. at Winthrop Ballpark.
No. 19 Coastal Carolina 14, Louisiana-Monroe 2
MONROE, La. - Mike Koenig hit a grand slam, while Scott McKeon homered and drove in two as Coastal Carolina routed Louisiana-Monroe.
The Chanticleers (15-4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) trailed 2-0 before scoring 14 unanswered runs.
McKeon went 3 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base, while Kieton Rivers was 1 for 3 with two walks, three RBIs and a stolen base for Coastal Carolina. Koenig's slam highlighted a six-run eighth inning to break the game open.
Austin Kitchen (4-0) went five innings for Coastal, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout. Dylan Gentry tossed three scoreless innings without allowing a hit, and Alaska Abney pitched the final inning.