Charleston Southern 5, Georgia State 2
Max Ryerson’s two-out grand slam in the eighth inning helped Charleston Southern rally from a 2-1 deficit against Georgia State.
Josh Litchfield was 2 for 3 with a walk for CSU (2-3). Eddie Hiott
(1-0) got two outs for the win, while Lucas Ford struck out one in a scoreless ninth for the save.
No. 20 Michigan 2, The Citadel 0
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout of The Citadel at Riley Park.
Michigan (4-0) got a two-out RBI single by Blake Nelson in the second inning and a sacrifice fly by Christian Bullock in the eighth.
The Citadel (2-2) got its lone hit in the seventh on a single by Tyler Corbitt.
Citadel starter Jordan Merritt (0-2) allowed one run on six hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Connecticut 7, College of Charleston 4
MOUNT PLEASANT — Logan McRae went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, but College of Charleston (4-1) fell to Connecticut (3-1) at Patriots Point.
Griffin McLarty (1-1) allowed five runs — only two earned — on five hits in five innings for the Cougars, striking out five and walking two.
South Carolina 15, Utah Valley 3
COLUMBIA — Jacob Olson homered and drove in four runs, while Noah Campbell, Luke Berryhill and Brady Allen all drove in three runs as USC (4-1) routed Utah Valley (1-3).
Former Summerville star T.J. Hopkins added two hits for USC. Brett Kerry (2-0) went two scoreless innings of relief.
Clemson-VMI, ppd.
Due to inclement weather, Clemson’s home game Friday against VMI was postponed. The teams play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.