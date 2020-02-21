College baseball: Cougars win on walk-off walk; Citadel, CSU, Clemson prevail

Staff reports
MOUNT PLEASANT —
Tanner McCallister drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift College of Charleston to a 5-4 series-opening win over Youngstown State in a back-and-forth affair on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
The Cougars (3-1) fought back from a pair of one-run deficits. Charleston scored twice in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead and after Youngstown State (2-2) answered with two in the seventh, countered with one in the home half to even the tally at 3.
The teams traded runs over the final three half-innings, with the Penguins responding to an eighth-inning tally by the Cougars with one in the top of the ninth. Charleston then drew four walks — all with two outs — to claim the walk-off win.
Cougars freshman Trotter
Harlan went 3 for 4 with a
double, walk and a run scored. Luke Stageberg went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Ari Sechopoulos drove in two to extend his team-lead to seven RBIs. He plated a key run in the fifth with his third double of the year.
Jordan Carr tossed seven strong innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Ty Good struck out two to earn his first collegiate win.
The Citadel 4, Yale 3
The Citadel scored three runs in the first inning and got strong pitching to defeat Yale (0-1) at Riley Park.
The Bulldogs (4-0) took advantage of a fielding error in the bottom of the seventh inning, which turned a routine single into a two-base error and a runner on third with one out. Noah Mitchell followed with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to center field for what turned out to be the game-winning RBI.
The Bulldogs are off to their best start since the 1978 team opened the season with 17 straight wins.
Shane Connolly (2-0) earned allowed just one run on four hits over sixinnings. He struck out eight. Gant Starling struck out two in the ninth to earn his first career save.
Jeffery Brown drew a pair of walks and scored a run for The Citadel.
Charleston Southern 2, Kansas 1
Jaret Bennett threw a complete game as Charleston Southern beat Kansas for its first win of the season.
Bennett threw 100 pitches, allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out six.
The Bucs (1-4) scored both of their runs in the second inning. With two outs, Dante Blakeney reached base when the right fielder dropped a fly ball which left him on second base. Shane Kelleher took advantage of the mistake with a single to left field to score Blakeney and put the Bucs out in front. Reid Hardwick singled to center, scoring Kelleher to make it 2-0.
Kansas (2-2) cut the lead in half with a run in the eighth, but with two on and two out, Bennett induced a fly ball to get out of the inning.
Clemson 2,
Stony Brook 0
CLEMSON — Sam Weatherly struck out 14 in six scoreless innings of two-hit ball to lead Clemson (5-0) past Stony Brook (1-4) in the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Weatherly (1-0) gave up just two singles and one walk. Carson Spiers got two outs for his third save. Four Tigers pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts.
Mac Starbuck led off the first inning with a hit-by-pitch and scored on a double play. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second inning on Sam Hall’s two-out triple that scored Dylan Brewer.
Northwestern 5,
South Carolina 2 (10)
COLUMBIA — South Carolina took its first loss of the season at Founders Park, falling in 10
innings to Northwestern. The Wildcats plated four runs in the 10th for the winning margain.
Carmen Mlodzinski had a great outing for the Gamecocks (4-1), striking out six and allowing just three hits and a run in seven innings of work. He got a 1-0 lead in the second on Dallas Beaver’s RBI double.
Northwestern (2-2), which had just five hits, tied the game in the seventh on an RBI single from Charlie Maxwell.
Northwestern took advantage of four walks in that 10th to put up four runs.
USC scored on Anthony
Amicangelo’s RBI double.
Daniel Lloyd took the loss, allowing three runs in two-plus innings.
Beaver was 2 for 4, while Allen had two hits for Carolina.
Saint Joseph’s 4, Coastal Carolina 2
CONWAY — Zach McCambley and Shaddon Peavyhouse combined to strike out 12 Saint Joseph’s hitters in a loss.
McCambley (1-1) struck out 10 in six innings but gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks.
The Chanticleers (2-2) had just five hits. Scott McKeon was 2 for 5 with a double, while BT Riopelle had a 404-foot home run.
Saint Joseph’s starter Jordan DiValerio (2-0) gave up just two runs on four hits, one walk, and struck out seven.