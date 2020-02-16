College baseball: Citadel's Skole wins 600th; Clemson, USC also sweep

Tyler Corbitt blasted a two-run home and The Citadel collected 10 extra-base hits to complete the sweep of Coppin State with a 15-7 win Sunday afternoon at Riley Park, the 600th career victory for Bulldogs coach Tony Skole.
Tilo Skole was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Crosby Jones also drove in three, going 2 for 2.
Cam Jensen was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Ches Goodman was 2 for 4 with a walk, double, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Ryan McCarthy tripled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Goodman also tossed three shutout innings.
After Citadel starter Lathan Todd was roughed up for six runs in two innings, Zach Taglieri slowed the Eagles, allowing just one run over three innings as the Bulldogs overcame a 7-6 deficit by scoring the final nine runs of the game.
The Citadel tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Jones, then took the lead the following inning on Skole’s RBI single, part of a two-run fifth. The Bulldogs added three runs each in the sixth and seventh to pull away.
Skole has a career record of 600-672-1.
Clemson 6, Liberty 2
CLEMSON — Adam Hackenberg went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Clemson completed a three-game sweep of Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Hackenberg ripped a two-run single in the third inning to score the game’s first runs, then Ben Highfill answered with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score.
In the bottom of the fifth, Hackenberg laced a two-out single to score James Parker and give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Elijah Henderson doubled the lead in the sixth inning on a two-out single that scored Mac Starbuck, then Parker, who went 3 for 4, homered in the seventh inning and Henderson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Starter Spencer Strider made his first appearance since 2018 and tossed three hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Mat Clark (1-0) earned the win in relief in three innings.
South Carolina 5, Holy Cross 0
COLUMBIA — Brannon Jordan tossed five scoreless innings in his first start for South Carolina in a rain-shortened win over Holy Cross that completed a series sweep. The game was through 4½ innings before the field became unplayable and the game was called.
Jordan struck out nine and allowed just two hits with no walks in five innings.
The Gamecocks plated four runs in the third, sending 10 men to the plate. Jeff Heinrich, Dallas Beaver and George Callil each had RBIs via either a hit-by-pitch or walk with the bases loaded, while Braylen Wimmer poked an RBI single to right.
Wes Clarke hit a towering home run in the rain in the fourth, which was his second of the season. The Gamecocks had five hits in the four innings, including a pair of Wimmer’s bat.
Maryland 4, College of Charleston 2 (10)
MOUNT PLEASANT — Maryland scored twice in the ninth and broke the deadlock with two in the 10th to rally past College of Charleston on a rainy day at Patriots Point.
Freshmen CJ Czerwinski of Charleston (2-1) and Sean Burke of Maryland (3-0) engaged in a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings.
The Cougars opened the scoring with a run in the sixth and added one in the eighth to take a 2-0 lead into the ninth. Maryland quickly responded with a single and a double to start the frame and tied the game on a pair of errant pitches to send the game to extra innings. The Terps then scored twice in the 10th to complete the comeback.
Harrison Hawkins went 3 for 5 with an RBI single and added a leaping catch in left for the Cougars. The senior scored the opening run following a leadoff double in the sixth and drove in the Cougars’ second run with a grounder up the middle in the eighth.
Ari Sechopoulos collected a pair of singles. Matt Lobeck picked up his first collegiate RBI with a fielder’s choice in the sixth. Luke Stageberg tripled in the eighth and scored on a single by Hawkins.
Rider 7, Charleston Southern 6
Charleston Southern (0-4) was unable to overcome a five-run sixth inning by Rider (3-0) in a rain-shortened game.
After the Broncs took a 7-2 lead in the top of the sixth, the Bucs nearly tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Reid Hardwick walked, Christian Maggio singled and Alex Andronica walked to load the bases. They were unloaded in the next at-bat by Josh Asbill, whose grand slam brought CSU within a run. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they were unable to bring the tying run across.
Rider plated five runs on three hits and an error in the sixth inning as 12 batters came to the plate in the inning.
Alex Sachais was credited with the win for Rider. He went 21/3 scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. Joe Papeo got two outs to pick up the save.
Connor Yoder took the loss for CSU, allowing five runs on two hits. Ryan Stoudemire had a two-run double for CSU.
West Virginia at Coa. Carolina, ccd.
Coastal Carolina’s game with Virginia Tech was canceled due to the forecast of imminent heavy rain and inclement weather in the area.