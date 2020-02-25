College baseball: Citadel rolls past rival CSU; Tigers take first loss

The Citadel scored five runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and defeat Charleston Southern 10-5 Tuesday night at Nielsen Field at CSU Park.
The Citadel (6-1) took advantage of a dropped fly ball with one out in the fifth inning that helped the Bulldogs score four more runs in the inning.
Gant Starling entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and was able to end the inning with a groundout to keep the Bulldogs up by four. He allowed one run and struck out three over 21/3 innings to earn the save.
Seven Bulldogs had multi-hit games. Cam Jensen led the way by going 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Tyler Corbitt,
Ryan McCarthy, Ches Goodman, Noah Mitchell, Travis Lott and Tilo Skole each had two hits, with Corbitt blasting a solo homer to center field in the sixth inning.
Mitchell and Lott each drove in two runs for The Citadel.
Zach Taglieri (2-0) allowed just one run on four hits and four strikeouts in four innings.
Connor Yoder (0-3) gave up two runs on four hits over two innings for CSU (2-7).
Kyle Horton was 3 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs for CSU. Kyle Sandstrom added two hits and two RBIs.
ETSU 5, Clemson 3
CLEMSON — East Tennessee State totaled 14 hits to hand Clemson its first loss.
The victory also snapped the Tigers’ 11-game winning streak in the series dating to 1985.
The Buccaneers (6-2) plated single runs in the first and second inning before Adam Hackenberg hit a two-run double in the third inning to tie the score.
David Beam lined a run-scoring double in the fifth to give the lead back to ETSU, which doubled its advantage in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk.
Clemson’s Kier Meredith hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, but ETSU answered with a run in the eighth.
ETSU starter Tucker Rogers (1-0) got the win, while Nathaniel Tate picked up the save.
Tigers reliever Nick Hoffmann (1-1) suffered the loss.
Clemson (7-1) is at South Carolina to begin a three-game series at three different sites, beginning Friday at Founders Park in Columbia at 7 p.m.
South Carolina 6, North Florida 5
COLUMBIA — Jeff Heinrich’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie and lifted South Carolina past North Florida at Founders Park.
USC started the scoring in the first as Noah Myers led off with a triple and scored on Heinrich’s RBI groundout. North Florida answered with four in the second on two hits, a pair of errors and three walks.
USC (6-2) got two runs back in the bottom of the second on George Callil’s first home run of the season. Bryant Bowen then tied the game at 4 in the third with a solo home run.
North Florida (2-5) retook the lead in the fifth, but USC tied it again on Wes Clarke’s single to left. Heinrich then brought in the winning run in the sixth.
Julian Bosnic earned his first career win, pitching 22/3 innings of scoreless relief for USC. TJ Shook picked up the save.
Myers, Bowen and Andrew Eyster had two hits apiece for USC, while Heinrich and Callil drove in a pair.