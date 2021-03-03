College Baseball: Citadel rallies past Jacksonville

The Citadel 7, Jacksonville 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Citadel scored the final six runs of the game to erase a five-run deficit and defeat Jacksonville (0-8) on March 3 at John Sessions Stadium.
The Bulldogs’ bullpen was the difference, as the final four pitchers combined to allow just one hit over the final 52/3 innings.
The group retired 12 in a row before a one-out single in the eighth inning.
Simon Graf (1-0) picked up the victory after striking out all three hitters he faced in the eighth.
Jeffery Brown went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Bulldogs (3-4), while Tyler Corbitt finished 2 for 3 with a walk, double and a run driven in. Ryan
McCarthy hit his first home run of the season.
The Citadel opens a home series against North Carolina A&T on March 5 at 5 p.m.