With three years still ahead as a high school player, Summerville catcher Cole Messina already has his eyes on college baseball.
Messina, rated the state’s best catcher in the 2021 recruiting class by Diamond Prospects, ended his college recruiting earlier this week with a verbal commitment to South Carolina. The 6-0, 205-pound Messina gave his pledge to Gamecocks’ head coach Mark Kingston during a phone conversation.
“I was playing in a tournament in Atlanta last week and coach (USC assistant Mike) Current told me to call coach Kingston,” Messina said on Monday. “Coach Kingston talked about liking the way I played the game and offered me a scholarship. After talking it over with my family, I felt USC was the best fit. I grew up a fan of South Carolina so this was a lifelong dream for me.”
Messina is the fourth high-profile Summerville baseball player to pledge to South Carolina in recent years. Outfielder T.J. Hopkins and pitcher Sawyer Bridges were integral parts of the 2018 team, while 2018 Summerville graduate Daniel Lloyd will begin his USC career this fall.
USC was the first college program to offer a scholarship to Messina, but it will likely not be the last. Nonetheless, Messina feels his recruiting is complete.
“I am 100 percent committed to South Carolina and I can’t think of anything that would change my mind,” said Messina, who batted .320 as the starting third baseman for Summerville last season but is expected to resume duties behind the plate for the next three years.
Messina is playing this summer for the Canes National 15-U team. He recently also played with the 14-U National Canes team, winning the 2018 WWBA national championship.
Two locals named scholar All-Americans
The National Soccer Coaches Association of America recently announced its 2018 high school scholar All-Americans and two local prep players were named to the list of 28 male student-athletes from across the country.
John Hendricks III of Charleston Charter School for Math and Science joined Nick Price of Academic Magnet on the All-America list. Hendricks sports a 4.53 grade-point-average while Price carries a 4.33 gpa.
Oceanside adds coaches
Former Charleston Southern and Citadel volleyball coach Amir Khaledi has been named the new coach at Oceanside Collegiate. Khaledi, a three-time honoree as Big South Conference coach of the year while at Charleston Southern, has been a fixture in the area club volleyball scene for the last 18 years. He also served as an assistant on the 2016 Iranian Olympic team.
Former James Island star Devin Brown and former Goose Creek standout Malcolm Howard have been added as assistant coaches on head football coach Chad Grier’s staff at Oceanside. Brown played collegiately at Coastal Carolina, twice earning All-American status. Howard, the defensive MVP of the 2009 Shrine Bowl, played at Furman.
Marie Domin will head up the cross country program this fall while Courtney Beauch will direct the school’s swim program.
Grier also has added duties as athletic director to his head football coaching responsibilities.
Berkeley’s Wicks commits to Old Dominion
Berkeley rising senior running back Keshawn Wicks has verbally committed to Old Dominion University. The 6-0, 190-pounder, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2018, announced his decision via twitter on June 30.
Moncks Corner football jamboree matchups
The Moncks Corner Lions Club will host its inaugural high school football jamboree on Aug. 9 with seven halves of football slated for play at Berkeley High School.
The action begins with a 6 p.m. matchup between Berkeley and Cross, followed by a half between Cross and Wade Hampton, coached by former Berkeley head man Jerry Brown.
Goose Creek will play Wade Hampton in the third half, followed by a matchup between Goose Creek and Colleton County. Colleton County will tangle with Stratford in the fifth half with Stratford taking on Cane Bay in the sixth half. The night will conclude with a Cane Bay versus Berkeley matchup.
Admission at the gate is $5. Aug. 10 has been designated as the rain date.