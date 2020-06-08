Coastal's Henderson, Hamilton and Brown join five CSU players on Big South Football All-Decade Team

Former Summerville High School star running back De'Angelo Henderson, who starred at Coastal Carolina, and former James Island standouts Chad Hamilton and Devin Brown, also of Coastal Carolina, were among 35 players on the Big South Football All-Decade Team for 2010-19.
Henderson, Hamilton (offensive lineman) and Brown (return specialist) were joined by six other players from Coastal Carolina as well as coach Joe Moglia, who shared coaching honors with Brian Bohannon of Kennesaw State. NFL star Josh Norman (defensive back) was also honored.
Charleston Southern had five players make the team, including former All-Americans Erik Austell (offensive line), Anthony Ellis (defensive line), Solomon Brown (linebacker), Troy McGowans (defensive back) and Darius Hammond (return specialist).
Henderson, who was a two-time All-American (2015-16), was also a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist and the 2015 Big South Offensive Player of the Year.
Henderson set the NCAA Division I record by scoring at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games during his career, just three short of the all-division record held by Danny Woodhead of NCAA Division II Chadron State.
Hamilton earned All-American honors in 2014 from the AFCA, Associated Press, College Sporting News Fabulous 50, and Sports Network/Stats FCS. He was also a three-time All-Big South honoree, picking up first team honors in both 2013 and 2014.
Brown was a two-time All-American, earning second team honors in both 2013 and 2015. He was also named the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year in 2015 and was a three-time first-team All-Big South selection as a kick returner (2013, 2014, and 2015). He led the Big South in kickoff return yards in both 2013 (632) and 2014 (808) and in kickoff return average in 2014 (27.9) and 2015 (28.6).
Other Coastal Carolina players honored were Alex Ross (QB), Matt Hazel (WR), David Duran (TE), Jamey Cheatwood (OL), Quinn Backus (LB).
Presbyterian's lone representative is NFL standout Justin Bethel at defensive back.
2010-19 FOOTBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM
Offense – Name, School Notables
QB – Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State 2-time All-American, 2-time Offensive Player of the Year
QB – Alex Ross, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
RB – Pete Guerriero, Monmouth 2-time All-American, 3-time All-Conference
RB – De’Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina All-American, Offensive Player of the Year
RB – Miguel Maysonet, Stony Brook 2-time All-American, 2-time Offensive Player of the Year
WR – Kenny Cook, Gardner-Webb All-American, 3-time All-Conference
WR – Matt Hazel, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
WR – Chris Summers, Liberty 2-time All-American, 3-time All-Conference
WR – Reggie White Jr., Monmouth All-American, 3-time All-Conference
TE – David Duran, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
OL – Erik Austell, Charleston Southern 2-time All-American, 3-time All-Conference
OL – Jonathan Burgess, Liberty All-American, 3-time All-Conference
OL – Jamey Cheatwood, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
OL – Chad Hamilton, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
OL – Alex Thompson, Monmouth All-American, 3-time All-Conference
Defense – Name, School Notables
DL – Anthony Ellis, Charleston Southern 2-time All-American, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year
DL – Desmond Johnson Jr., Kennesaw State 4-time All-Conference
DL – O.J. Mau, Gardner-Webb 3-time All-American, 3-time All-Conference
DL – Chima Uzowihe, Liberty All-American, 3-time All-Conference
LB – Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State 2-time All-American, 3-time All-Conference
LB – Quinn Backus, Coastal Carolina 3-time All-American, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year
LB – Solomon Brown, Charleston Southern 2-time All-American, 4-time All-Conference
LB – Chad Geter, Gardner-Webb All-American, 3-time All-Conference
LB – Anthony Gore Jr., Kennesaw State All-American, 3-time All-Conference
DB – Walt Aikens, Liberty All-American, 3-time All-Conference
DB – Mike Basile, Monmouth 2-time All-American, 4-time All-Conference
DB – Justin Bethel, Presbyterian All-American, 3-time All-Conference
DB – Troy McGowens, Charleston Southern All-American, 3-time All-Conference
DB – Josh Norman, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
Special Teams – Name, School Notables
PK – Matt Bevins, Liberty 2-time All-American, 2-time All-Conference
PK – Justin Thompson, Kennesaw State All-American, 2-time All-Conference
P – Trey Turner, Liberty 4-time All-Conference
LS – Richard Wright, Liberty 3-time All-American, 3-time All-Conference
RS – Devin Brown, Coastal Carolina All-American, 3-time All-Conference
RS – Darius Hammond, Charleston Southern All-American, 3-time All-Conference
Head Coach, School Notables
Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State 2 Championships (outright), 3-FCS Playoff berths, 2-time Coach of the Year, 20-7 Big South record, 48-15 overall
Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina 3 Championships (shared), 4-FCS Playoff berths, 2-time Coach of the Year, 17-5 Big South record, 41-13 overall
Football All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following: 1) Was a multiple All-Conference honoree; 2) Was named an All-American; 3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame; 4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or in good academic standing with their respective institution; 5) Won a Conference Championship as a coach and/or was voted Conference Coach of the Year. Candidates that participated in two different decades were placed in a specific decade based on consultation from member institutions. Member institutions also had final determination in regards to inclusion of student-athletes and coaches. Previous Football All-Decade Teams were recognized for the years 2002-09.