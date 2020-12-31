Coastal Carolina's Chadwell voted top coach by college football fans

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell is the Premier Coach of College Football, according to a nationwide poll of fans.
The Premier Coach Award, presented annually to the head coach chosen by fans via online voting, was announced Thursday. Chadwell also has been named the 2020 college football coach of the year by the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press, the Sporting News and CBS Sports/247Sports.
Chadwell led the Chanticleers to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top 20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).
Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, 37-34, in overtime.
Chadwell had the Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.
Previous winners of the award:
2019 – Ed Orgeron (LSU)
2018 – Nick Saban (Alabama)
2017 – Scott Frost (UCF)
2016 – Dabo Swinney (Clemson)
2015 – Kirk Ferentz (Iowa)
2014 – Jimbo Fisher (Florida State)
2013 – Gus Malzahn (Auburn)
Jackson receives another honor
Coastal Carolina's Tarron Jackson, a redshirt senior defensive lineman, was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American first team on Thursday.
Jackson has also received All-America recognition from the Associated Press (first team), ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), Sporting News (second team), CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) and the Football Writers Association of America (first team).
He was also named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and earned Sun Belt first-team honors for the second straight season.
Jackson led the team in sacks (8½) and tackles for loss (14). The defensive end from Aiken was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery this season.
Lampkin named freshman All-American
Coastal Carolina freshman offensive lineman Willie Lampkin was named to the 247 Sports True Freshman All-America Team on Thursday.
This is Lampkin's second All-America honor, as he was named to The Athletic's 2020 College Football Freshman All-America Team.
The Lakeland, Fla., native started every game for the Chants this season, allowing just one sack.
The Chants' offense was the best in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 37.2 points per game, second in total yards with 5,398, third in yards per game with 449.8, third in rushing with 218.3 yards per game and fifth in passing with 231.5 yards per game.
The offense was also first in the Sun Belt in third-down conversion percentage at 52.3 percent, fourth-down conversion percentage 76.5 percent and and average time of possession at 33:50.