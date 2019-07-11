When NFL quarterback and reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes went viral in February for scoring buckets in a pickup basketball game, the Kansas City Chiefs quickly shut that down.
They wanted to protect their star player from unnecessary injuries.
If Kansas City hit the panic button over basketball, how do the Washington Redskins feel about Greenwood native Josh Norman’s recent stunt?
The former Coastal Carolina football great was shown in a video Thursday running with bulls in Pamplona, a city in northern Spain.
Twice during the 22-second clip, Norman, who plays cornerback for Washington, is seen getting a running head start and jumping over a bull.
At the end of the tweet was a worried face emoji. But Norman looked far from afraid, as he could be seen laughing and celebrating with the rest of the people in the field.
To be fair, there likely isn’t a clause in his contract that specifically prohibits him from running with bulls.
But a standard NFL contract states that players “will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury.”
For now, it doesn’t seem like the Redskins are worried about their star defensive back, who signed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Washington in 2016.
Before he was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft, Norman was a star at Coastal Carolina from 2008 to 2011.
He holds the Chanticleers’ record for pass breakups and passes defended. He also ranks among the school’s leaders in interceptions, forced fumbles and blocked kicks.
In November, he donated $1.5 million to Coastal Carolina to help fund the expansion of Brooks Stadium.