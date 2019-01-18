Jamey Chadwell, who guided Charleston Southern’s football program to a pair of Big South Conference titles, was named the head coach at Coastal Carolina on Friday.
Chadwell replaces Joe Moglia, who guided the program to a 56-22 record over the past six seasons. Moglia has two years remaining on his current contract will remain with the school as the Chairman of Athletics.
Chadwell was hired as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator by Moglia after the 2016 season. He served as the interim head coach in 2017 while Moglia took a health sabbatical from coaching. The Chanticleers, in transition to the FBS level, went 3-9 in 2017 and posted a 5-7 record this past season.
"I was saddened when Coach Moglia informed me that he was going to step down as our head coach,” Chadwell said. “He is an incredible mentor to not only me but also for all of the young men in our football program, past and present, and has helped develop countless student-athletes that have gone on to great success in life after football.
“I want to thank Coach Moglia, (CCU president) Dr. DeCenzo and (athletic director) Matt (Hogue) for this great opportunity and their support in me as the next head coach of the Coastal Carolina football program. I am excited to build on the great foundation that Coach Moglia has put in place here as we continue to move forward in becoming one of the best programs in the Sun Belt.”
Chadwell was 35-14 in four seasons as the head coach at CSU. The program won Big South titles in 2015 and 2016 and posted a 3-1 record against Coastal Carolina during his tenure. He also has served in head coaching capacities at North Greenville and Delta State.
CSU was ranked in the top 25 for 22 consecutive weeks in 2015-16. The Bucs finished No. 6 nationally in 2015 and No. 14 in 2016.
Chadwell’s ascension to the top spot at Coastal Carolina comes as no surprise. It was widely speculated when he was hired in 2016 that he would one day be Moglia’s replacement.
Moglia felt the timing was right to make the expected move.
“While my contract continues through the next two seasons, I believe that it is truly in the best interest of our program for Coach Chadwell to have the responsibility now so that he and the staff can focus on the next two seasons and be ready to go in the future,” Moglia said.
“Our succession plan has been well thought out. I will stay on for the duration of my contract (June 2021) as chairman of athletics and will still have executive authority for football. Coach Chadwell will report to me and I will report to Dr. DeCenzo. I will do all I can to provide support to the program.”