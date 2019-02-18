Jamey Chadwell has hired a handful of his former assistants from Charleston Southern to help him build his football program at Coastal Carolina.
Chadwell last month was promoted to head coach of the Chanticleers after serving two seasons as their offensive coordinator. Former head coach Joe Moglia announced he is stepping down and will instead serve as chairman of athletics for the final two years of his contract.
On Monday, Chadwell announced more additions to his staff, including several who worked under him during his days at Charleston Southern, where he was head coach from 2013 to 2016.
Chad Staggs will serve Coastal’s linebackers coach. He’s coming directly from Furman after two years as the school’s offensive coordinator. Before that, he held the same position at CSU for all four years of Chadwell’s tenure.
“He has been a defensive coordinator for the last 10 years and he’s done a great job,” Chadwell said in Monday’s press release. “Coach Staggs will coach our linebackers and will be a huge asset as we make a transition defensively here with some different schemes.”
Another former Buccaneers assistant, Skylor Magee, will head up Coastal’s defensive line. Magee was also under Chadwell from 2013 to 2016, and has spent the past two seasons in the same role at Georgia State, one of Coastal Carolina’s Sun Belt Conference foes.
Chad Scott is coming directly from Charleston Southern, where he spent six years as the head strength and conditioning coach. He’ll serve that same capacity for Chadwell’s program in Conway.
“If you talk to any former student-athlete that he has worked with about (Scott), they’d run through a wall for him,” Chadwell said.
A final hire announced Monday is Joey King, who is now Coastal’s wide receivers coach. This will be King’s first time working with Chadwell. His resume includes five seasons as head coach of Cartersville High School in Georgia, where he mentored Clemson quarterback and 2018 national champion Trevor Lawrence.
The new hires join a couple of other former CSU assistants that Chadwell had already brought into the fold.
Newland Issac, who served as running backs and tight ends coach at CSU from 2013 to 2016, was brought on board at Coastal in February of last year.
Meanwhile, Willie Korn is transitioning to quarterbacks coach at Coastal after two years as the receivers coach. Korn formerly coached quarterbacks at Charleston Southern under Chadwell.
The coaches are reunited after winning two Big South titles at CSU. However, those championships have since been vacated after the NCAA found that athletes at CSU wrongly used scholarship money and other violations that showed a “failure to monitor its athletic program."
Chadwell, 42, is entering his third season in Conway. His first, in 2017, he was catapulted into an interim head coach role just four weeks ahead of the season opener when Moglia announced he was taking a medical sabbatical.
That year, Coastal went 3-9, including two Sun Belt victories to close out the season. Last year, the Chants improved to 5-7. Coastal Carolina kicks off the 2019 campaign on Aug. 31 at home against Eastern Michigan.