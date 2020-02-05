Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell adds wide receiver from Charleston Southern

After catching 10 touchdown passes for Charleston Southern this past season, Kameron Brown is taking his football talent to the Grand Strand.

Brown, who graduated from Charleston Southern in December with one year of college eligibility remaining, signed with Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. The 6-3, 220-pound receiver will now catch passes for head coach Jamey Chadwell, who was at Charleston Southern prior to joining the Coastal Carolina staff.

Brown joins four other recruits who signed with Coastal on National Signing Day. They include a running back, an outside linebacker, an offensive lineman, and a defensive tackle.

The mixed bag mirrors the early signing class from December when the Chants signed 19 players, ranging from running backs and receivers, to cornerbacks and defensive ends.

“We really went out and tried to find guys who were part of winning teams,” Chadwell said after the December signings. “That says something about how they compete and it says something about who they are.”

Coastal Carolina Signings

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Previous school)

Kameron Brown WR 6-3 220 Graniteville (Charleston Southern)

Charles Steele OLB 6-2 235 Lawrenceville, Ga. (Collins Hill HS)

Isaiah Connelly RB 5-9 180 Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater HS)

Mason Bowers OL 6-4 290 High Point, N.C. (High Point Central HS)

Travis Geiger DT 6-4 295 Columbus, Ohio (Highland Community College

CJ Beasley* RB 5-10 175 Norfolk, Va. (Maury HS)

Braydon Bennett* RB 6-2 180 Greenville (Southside HS)

Shon Brown* OLB 6-2 220 Clover (Clover HS)

Shane Bruce* LB 6-0 210 Carrollton, Ga. (Central HS)

Aaron Diggs* OLB 5-11 200 Auburn, Ala. (Auburn HS)

Wilt Gabe II* DE 6-3 250 Montreal, Quebec (Independence Community College)

Fred Jackson* WR 5-10 185 Lake Minneola, Fla. (New Mexico Military Institute)

James Johnson* DE 6-2 245 Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Vero Beach HS)

Rayquan Jones* NG 6-1 285 Rome, Ga. (Rome HS)

Shermari Jones* RB 6-1 215 Cantonment, Fla. (Independence Community College)

Willie Lampkin* OL 6-1 295 Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)

Logan Mauldin* TE 6-3 220 Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park HS)

Tyson Mobley* WR 6-0 170 Longwood, Fla. (Master's Academy)

Braylon Ryan* DE 6-2 240 Greenwood. (Greenwood HS)

Mason Shelton* LB 6-2 215 Maryville, Tenn. (Maryville HS)

Isaiah Stephens* OLB 6-3 185 Daleville, Va. (Lord Botetourt HS)

Manny Stokes Jr.* CB 5-10 165 Orlando, Fla. (Lake Nona HS)

D'Jordan Strong* CB 5-11 175 Batesville, Miss. (Northeast Mississippi Community College)

Tyler Wagner* OL 6-5 285 Lilburn, Ga. (Parkview HS)

* -- signed in December