Heading into its first season as an FBS football program, apprehension increased at Coastal Carolina when head coach Joe Moglia announced just four weeks before the first game that he would be taking a medical sabbatical.
That catapulted Jamey Chadwell, the newly-hired offensive coordinator, into an interim role as Moglia recovered from intense lung inflammation.
A year later, Moglia is back at the helm and Coastal is looking forward to a season with more consistency.
“There won’t be any curveballs this season,” Moglia said. “We have a staff that’s eager to find solutions to our mistakes on the field and that’s encouraging.”
A transition to the Sun Belt requires an adjustment period, said Moglia, who still kept a presence on the team while in recovery. The Chanticleers posted a 3-9 record last season, and went 2-6 in the conference.
But Moglia’s gripe came with execution down the stretch. Six of the team’s losses came by one possession. Moglia wants to clean up those late-game situations, and says he has the right guy at quarterback to help that effort.
Senior passer Kilton Anderson traded snaps with two other quarterbacks last season, but is expected to get the overwhelming bulk of the playing time this year.
Moglia is high on the Florida native, and so is Chadwell.
“I think Kilton has done a really good job of learning from last year,” said Chadwell, the former head coach at Charleston Southern. “He has solidified his position as the starter, but he is really one of the leaders on the offense.”
Coastal opens the season on Sept. 1 at South Carolina.
“We have to worry about our program, not the name on the other jersey,” Moglia said. “We’re a young team that has to mature, so that’s our main focus.”
Following the trip to Columbia, Coastal will play two home games before hitting the road for its first conference game of the season at Louisiana.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Head coach: Joe Moglia, 51-15 in five seasons at Coastal
Last year: 3-9 overall (2-6 in Sun Belt)
Returning starters: Offense 8, Defense 6
Impact players: WR Ky’Jon Tyler, QB Kilton Anderson, K Evan Rabon
Notable: The learning curve was steep for CCU in its first year in the Sun Belt. The season ended on a good note with the Chants winning their last two conference games. CCU will look to build on that with Moglia back at the helm.
Coastal Carolina schedule
Date Opp. Time
Sept. 1 at South Carolina noon
Sept. 8 Alabama-Birmingham 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 Campbell 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Louisiana-Lafayette TBA
Sept. 29 at Troy TBA
Oct. 13 Louisiana-Monroe TBA
Oct. 20 at UMASS TBA
Oct. 27 at Georgia State TBA
Nov. 3 Appalachian State TBA
Nov. 10 Arkansas State TBA
Nov. 17 Georgia Southern TBA
Nov. 23 at South Alabama TBA