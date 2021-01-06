Clemson's Trevor Lawrence declares for NFL

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is moving on. Just hours after being announced the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, Lawrence declared for the NFL draft.

Lawrence, who finished second in the Heisman balloting to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Tweeted a 'thank you' to Clemson fans on Wednesday morning. He is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL draft. He leaves behind a legacy as perhaps the greatest player in program history.

Lawrence finished the season 231-of-334 passing (69.2 completion percentage) for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions, with 203 yards on the ground and eight rushing scores.

He was 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl, but the blowout loss ended on a sour note for the junior: his last pass turned into an interception in the end zone.

Lawrence's Heisman odds dropped in late October after it was revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence then missed two games — the Tigers' 34-28 win over Boston College on Oct. 31 and their 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame the following weekend.

Swinney continued to campaign for Lawrence through the end of the season. The Heisman had become too stats-driven, he insisted.

"I know it's not a pro potential award. But he's lost one game. It's not a career award, either. We all know that. But his season has been, this has been the best he's been," Swinney said Dec. 28. "The best player in the country is Trevor Lawrence. And to me, it's not close."

Smith and the No. 1 Crimson Tide play the Buckeyes in the national title game Jan. 11.