Clemson's Justyn Ross announces return

CLEMSON — Justyn Ross is returning to Clemson. The NFL will wait.

Ross on Thursday evening announced the news on Twitter along with a highlight video. The wide receiver missed all of 2020 after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion of the spine.

Ross has not yet been cleared to play, but coach Dabo Swinney said in December he is hopeful the wide receiver will get there.

"But our goal, if he came back here, was to get him out there for spring ball and be cleared," Swinney said then. "Kind of the (former Tigers wide receiver) Mike Williams plan, you know Mike went through the spring, we didn't let him get tackled and things like that. Then he came back and had a great year, so that's our plan

The condition, which was discovered during spring practice, has been labeled career-threatening.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ross as a freshman recorded 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019 he caught 66 balls for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was in line to be the Tigers' top receiver in 2020 before the physical setback.

The news of Ross' return sparked joy for Clemson fans on social media. There was some speculation that even if Ross was cleared to play football again, he would leave Clemson behind for the NFL.

Instead, if cleared he'll play a leading role for a program looking to rebound from this season's 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl.