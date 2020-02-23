Woody McCorvey, Clemson football's 'head of national security,' at peace with legacy

CLEMSON — Not three months from his induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Woody McCorvey sat at a table by the door inside Stumphouse Cafe in Clemson, legs folded, eyes fixed on the news article on his iPad. Patrons around him sipped on coffee.

He didn't need a caffeine boost; McCorvey has long awoken naturally around 5:45 a.m., his body accustomed to the life of a coach. McCorvey, 69, still radiates energy, but he hung up his whistle for good in 2008 after 26 years. It was then that Dabo Swinney took over at Clemson and brought McCorvey in as the program's associate athletic director of football administration. At the time, Swinney declared the former coach would be his "national security advisor."

McCorvey served important roles in the Danny Ford era at Clemson (1983-89) as wide receivers and tight ends coach); at Alabama under Gene Stallings (1990-97) as wide receivers coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach; and now during Swinney's reign at Clemson, with stops in between at South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

He'll be recognized for his accomplishments May 2 at the induction ceremony in Birmingham, Ala.

"Here it is," he said of the Hall induction. "You just drive and you're going so hard, you don't think about that. And then all of a sudden, they're bringing it to me."

He had to chase it first. As a 3-year-old, he was introduced to the game from his back porch, which overlooked the practice field at the now-defunct Coffeeville High School (Ala.), of which his father, Woodrow Sr., was principal.

Growing up in segregated Alabama, where different rules applied to white people and black people, McCorvey felt entranced by the simplicity of the game, and how the pigskin could command such power.

"You got one team trying to score and keep it, and you got the other team trying to stop you from scoring. But what's going to get everyone excited in Death Valley on Saturday? When the ball is snapped," he said, mesmerized. "That one ball."

Soon McCorvey was off the porch and on the field, getting to know the players on the teams his father coached, a future expert recruiter first learning how to build gridiron relationships.

He lost himself in the sports sections of the two local newspapers, the Montgomery Advertiser and the Press-Register. He also got the Pittsburgh Courier, a weekly African-American newspaper which, McCorvey said, published an All-American team featuring players from historically black colleges and universities.

"The whites, they knew about Alabama and Auburn, but they don't know nothing about Alabama State and Alabama A&M or Florida A&M," he said.

He became a high school star himself, before playing quarterback at Alabama State from 1968-71. Auburn and Alabama's programs had yet to integrate, meaning some of the state's best African American players played alongside McCorvey.

From there, he started coaching at J.M. Tate High School (Fla.) then got an assistant job at Alabama A&M.

He worked his way up the ladder, eventually catching the eye of Ford, who took over at Clemson in 1978. Ford needed a receivers coach who could recruit in North Carolina. In McCorvey he found a perfect fit.

"He didn't put up with any foolishness," Ford said. "At the same time, he had the respect of the kids. It's a fine line to balance that."

Stallings, then the head coach at Alabama, took notice and made McCorvey the Crimson Tide's wide receivers coach in 1990. In 1996, he became the program's first African American offensive coordinator.

"You never knew when you were going to get an opportunity," McCorvey said. "When you got that opportunity, you had to be ready. Just because I grew up in segregated times, that didn't mean I couldn't be successful."

It was during his time at Alabama that he met Swinney, a fresh-faced walk-on wide receiver. After he graduated, McCorvey brought Swinney on as the Crimson Tide's wide receivers coach.

McCorvey's responsibilities are different now. He balances the budget. He roams the football facility, putting out fires and directing traffic so Swinney can focus on football. When he gets home, he reads newspapers from the various cities in which he's lived on his iPad — it's important to keep up with current events, he says. On gamedays, he rides in with special teams coordinator Danny Pearman and watches the action unfold from the sideline, quietly.

"I don't have to worry about what (offensive coordinator) Tony Elliott is worrying about," McCorvey said.

For all of Swinney's success, he credits McCorvey, who refers to himself as a 'listener,' with helping to shape his professional life. Last year, as Swinney accepted his Coach of the Year Award, he called McCorvey onto the stage.

It was a surprise to McCorvey, but he shuffled up the steps anyway and took his place behind Swinney. He stood with his hands folded, his face stoic.

"I've come up on this stage and I've accepted this award," Swinney said then. "But Woody McCorvey deserves it just as much as me."