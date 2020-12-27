With Skalski back, Clemson's defense rolls into Sugar Bowl against Ohio State

CLEMSON — In the moments after Clemson's 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker James Skalski faced some foot traffic as they retreated to the visitor's locker room.

Neither Lawrence (COVID-19) nor Skalski (groin) had been cleared to play in the affair, and in turn, the Fighting Irish pulled off the upset. Notre Dame fans stormed the field, with some even directly taunting Lawrence and Skalski.

"You remember those things," Lawrence said. "You kind of keep those imagines in your head for when the time comes to play them again."

That time came Dec. 19, when Clemson got its revenge on Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game. Lawrence took care of things on offense, accounting for more than 400 total yards and three touchdowns in the 34-10 victory.

And Skalski, the heart of the Tigers' defense, led the way on the other side of the ball, helping to stymie the Fighting Irish attack and embolden the Clemson defense ahead of the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

"When you listen to some of the things they were saying leading up to this game, they pushed some buttons I think they wish they shouldn't have pushed," Skalski said.

Skalski's played in just eight games and 264 snaps this season — safety Nolan Turner, by comparison, has played in all 11 games and been on the field for 533 snaps — so his stats entering the Sugar Bowl are by no means gaudy: 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

But numbers don't begin to capture the impact Skalski has on the defense. Teammates revere the redshirt senior. He's often called an extension of defensive coordinator Brent Venables on the field.

And he is every bit physical as he is cerebral. Before Skalski's groin injury, coach Dabo Swinney had taken to calling Skalski and linebacker Baylon Spector the "bruise brothers."

Spector is a fifth-year player but a first-year starter.

"He just brings this passion for the game that you don't see often," Spector said. "He enjoys what he does."

That's bad news for Ohio State, which enters the national semifinal at the Superdome averaging 42.5 points per game. The Buckeyes, of course, are led by quarterback Justin Fields and running back Trey Sermon, the latter of whom rushed for a program record 331 yards against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.

"He's a great talent, especially with the offensive line they have," Spector said of Sermon. "We'll do the best we can to watch tape and execute the game plan."

No doubt Skalski will have something to say during those film sessions. He was on the field last season when the Buckeyes nearly knocked the Tigers out of the postseason in the Fiesta Bowl.

In a game that came down to the last possession, Clemson won when Turner intercepted Fields in the end zone. Skalski, who recorded nine tackles in the win, mobbed Turner, then spread his arms wide in celebration.

It's a moment the Buckeyes will look to atone for Jan. 1. In order to do so, they'll have to get past Skalski and an invigorated Clemson defense.

"He brings the leadership component, that's like having a quarterback on your defense," Venables said. "He's always a step ahead."

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Jan. 1, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½