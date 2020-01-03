CLEMSON — The White House has inquired about logistics at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Clemson's College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU on Jan. 13, according to an official familiar with security arrangements for the game.

President Trump does plan to attend the game, per multiple reports.

The visit, as first reported by The Advocate's Elizabeth Crisp, would be Trump's third college football game this season. He previously attended the Army-Navy game on Dec. 12 and LSU's game at Alabama on Nov. 9.

Trump was cheered during the early-November contest, which came after he had received more hostile reactions at sporting events in weeks prior. He was booed at both UFC 244 in New York, N.Y., on Nov. 2 and during Game 3 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 27.

Trump called LSU coach Ed Orgeron after the team beat Oklahoma in the Playoff semifinal.

"I was very honored to get a call from President Trump," Orgeron said. "He was very pleasant to talk to. Very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff. Complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us."

Though Trump has had a rocky relationship with many professional and college athletes, Clemson accepted invitations to the White House after winning both the 2017 and 2019 national championships. Last year, Trump served Clemson players fast food amid a federal government shutdown.

On Dec. 18, Trump because the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He's awaiting a trial in the Senate.