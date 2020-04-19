What does it mean to be a 'freak'? Examining Clemson's Simmons and a polarizing word

CLEMSON — In the football world, it's ostensibly a good thing to be called a "freak."

Freaks bend games to their will with superlative athletic feats. Freaks help win championships. And freaks get paid.

Life-changing money is likely to be coming Isaiah Simmons' way. The former Clemson linebacker, a projected top-15 selection in this week's NFL Draft, has long been tagged a "freak." The label has helped to burnish his reputation as a larger-than-life player.

But the context in which the word is used to describe athletes is disconcerting for some who have studied it. Labeling someone a "freak" can reinforce harmful stereotypes, according to several college professors.

"Particularly around this time when players go to the (NFL scouting) combine and get ready to get drafted, this is a unique space where we start to see racial stereotypes go on overload," said Rashawn Ray, associate professor of sociology and executive director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland.

"Even while Isaiah Simmons himself might consider statements about him being a freak to be a compliment, they do have roots in the way we think about race and ability in the United States."

Ray and Steven Foy, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, recently published in the American Journal of Sociology an analysis of in-game commentary of over 10 years of NCAA men's basketball games that found stereotypes about skin tone and race play a significant role in how announcers describe players during games.

Ray and Foy pored over nearly 2,700 comments sorted into categories related to performance, physical characteristics and mental characteristics of players from 54 NCAA Tournament games from 2000-10.

They found lighter-skinned players were more likely to be described for their performance and mental abilities; darker-skinned players for their physical characteristics.

Ray believes those same research-based conclusions to be transferable to descriptions of football players.

"We would bet what would happen is when there's a white linebacker making plays, that they would be talked more about (for) their intellect," he said. "A player like Isaiah Simmons would be more likely, of course, to be referred to as a freak, be more likely to be referred to as aware, as being very reactionary, as being instinctual.

"These are also qualities we use to describe animals that are in the wild."

Analysts and fans have drooled over Simmons' physical attributes in the lead up to the draft, which starts Thursday. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 238 pounds. His 40-yard dash time was 4.39. His vertical jump was 39 inches. His broad jump was 132 inches.

And as a redshirt junior at Clemson, he recorded 104 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and won the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker. But when asked at the combine of his preferred position, Simmons, who also played safety and stacked behind defensive tackles at Clemson, replied, simply, "defense."

Gregory A. Cranmer, assistant professor in Clemson's department of communication and a fellow at the Robert H. Brooks Sports Science Institute, believes those who describe athletes as freaks don't have ill intent, but his research indicates doing so can have harmful effects.

"Such language makes it easier to view said athletes as physical specimen, rather than people with lived experiences, intelligence, and social needs," Cranmer wrote in an email. "Additionally, it infers non-physical mechanisms to explain failure: stupidity, laziness, etc., that have social implications when one considers such language has traditionally been racialized and directed at African American athletes."

Langston Moore sees things differently. A former South Carolina defensive tackle who played seven seasons in the NFL and then worked as a Gamecocks sideline reporter from 2012-19, Langston said those who earn the "freak" moniker "don't have mental constraints."

It's not just Simmons' athleticism that makes him "freaky"; it's also the cerebral bandwidth required to effectively play multiple positions, according to Langston.

"Yes, physically, these folks can do a lot of things that make our jaws drop," Langston said. "We've also known that big kid in our elementary school that wouldn't do anything. He was the tallest kid but he would never play basketball. He was over there playing with bugs and stuff.

"In a crazy serendipitous way it's all a combination of both. Most of those "freaks" that we call on the football field are "freaks" in everything else that they do. And I mean that in the best way possible."

"Freak" has long been used in media circles. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman has compiled an annual college football "Freaks list" since the early 2000s. In Feldman's 2019 version, Simmons checked in at No. 4, with former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka at No. 45 and South Carolina offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson at No. 20. In 2013, former Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney topped Feldman's list.

Cervenka, who is white and graduated with degrees in justice studies and sociology, considers the distinction a compliment.

"If you're an athlete or kind of around sports you understand when somebody's called a 'freak' it's a good thing. It's very rare," he said.

Reggie Merriweather, a former Clemson running back who now works as a sideline reporter on Tigers radio broadcasts, echoed that sentiment. He's called Simmons a "freak" in the past," he said.

"That's what we love about pop culture. That's what we love about rap. What we love about America, in general," Merriweather said. "You can take a word that may be derogatory and turn it into something good."

At Olathe North High School (Kan.), Simmons also participated in track and field. His long jumps were spectacles. Simmons, clad in the school's bright red uniform, would sprint down the runway, push off one foot and soar through the air. Other athletes and coaches would stop what they were doing to watch.

"He was always defying gravity and physics for him to move that fast and fly that far through the air with that big a body," said Doug Catloth, Simmons' track and field coach.

Catloth recalled as many as 70 people gathering at the sandpit for Simmons' jumps. The crowds got bigger once he got to Clemson and performed on the national stage. The collective football consciousness struggled to put into words the enormity of his abilities.

Eventually it came into focus: Simmons was a "freak."

"Sports is one of the places where we push the boundaries with the words we use," Ray said. "If people just hear, 'Oh, geez, that player's a freak. What do people think? People think larger than life. People think big foot. People think abominable snowman. People think out of this world."

The usage of the word is rooted in racial biases, Ray said. He pointed to the 2019 Fiesta Bowl when Trevor Lawrence, Clemson's golden-haired, 6-foot-6 star quarterback, improbably sped past the Ohio State defense en route to a 67-yard touchdown run right before halftime.

Lawrence has been called many things over the first two years of his Clemson career. But a "freak"?

"Goodness sake!" Ray said. "That was crazy! A crazy play. Nobody after that play called him a freak. That was a freakish play, if people are going to call it that.

"But nobody is going to call it that because he's white."