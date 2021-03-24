CLEMSON — About 15 minutes into his inaugural Zoom media availability, first-year Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller was interrupted by a voice off camera. Then Dabo Swinney appeared in frame.

"He ain't ready! He ain't ready!" Swinney said, beaming.

Spiller, of course would argue the opposite. He's not merely ready for his first full season as a coach — he's prepared.

One of Spiller's most important tasks will be deciding on a pecking order for his position group. Many expect senior Lyn-J Dixon to be the presumptive starter in 2021, but Spiller said March 24 that the depth chart has yet to be established.

"It's been a very healthy competition," Spiller said.

Dixon's production dipped last season — he averaged 4.5 yards per carry, below his career average of 6.6 yards — but in recent weeks he's earned high praise from Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who previously coached the running backs before moving to tight ends this spring.

"I really like what I've seen out of Lyn-J," Swinney said. "He's got a fire under his rear, and I love it. You know, there’s a difference between running to a fire and running to get out of one. He’s highly motivated."

With Dixon on March 22 in a yellow jersey, sophomore Kobe Pace was the first running back during the hurry-up part of practice. Junior Chez Mellusi was second.

"(Pace's) running style is very unique. I guess if you wanted to compare it someone, kind of like (Cleveland Browns star) Nick Chubb," Spiller said of the 5-10, 215-pound Pace. "He's a big back but he has speed as well. He has power."

Whatever hierarchy Spiller has in his head is subject to change as the spring wears on. And the pecking order fans see during April 3's spring game might not resemble what Spiller, Elliott and Swinney ultimate decide on for the team's Sept. 4 opener against Georgia.

But what's clear is the departure of star Travis Etienne has created opportunities for all the Tigers' running backs, including freshmen Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. Spiller said the duo reminds him of himself and James Davis, who were known as "Thunder and Lighting" in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Despite Spiller's reluctance to christen Dixon the starter, signs point to Clemson being hopeful Dixon plays himself into the role. Spiller on March 24 called Dixon a "phenomenal" player, but the coach still wants to see Dixon grow into a leader.

"I'm looking forward to Lyn-J taking his game to a whole new level," Spiller said. "He has the talent. Now's it's time for him to just go out there and do it.

"He practices hard. Can he practice smart?"