Trevor Lawrence's endorsements show athletes can thrive in smaller markets

CLEMSON — The announcements have come out like a steady drip in recent days: Trevor Lawrence has signed with Gatorade, Adidas, Bose and Blockfolio. It is an impressive endorsement list for the former Clemson quarterback, and one that is likely to grow.

All signs point to the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on April 29. In a different generation, a player consigned to a smaller market like Jacksonville might have been relegated to local endorsement deals. No longer. Social media has shrunk the world, and Lawrence, one of the more recognizable athletes in the nation, is set to reap the rewards.

"He's had a crazy week," said Delancy H.S. Bennett, an assistant professor of marketing at Clemson. "I think it's the tip of the iceberg. I think there's more to come."

Lawrence, to be clear, is not just an athlete. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in marketing, and was one of Bennett's students.

"I've had several football players, and he was one of the ones who stood out in the classroom as he much he did on the field," Bennett said.

It's clear Lawrence was taking notes. During his final season at Clemson, as he fought for player empowerment and racial justice, Lawrence's weekly press conferences often metamorphized into meta conversations about how he wanted himself to be portrayed. He wasn't an activist, he said, but he cared about people. And Lawrence insisted, over and over, that winning the Heisman Trophy was not a priority — and it sounded authentic.

"Trevor does have a story of someone who is humble, who is Christian, who is caring and careful, and generally a good person," Bennett said. "(He's) not a prima donna, and that's something brands can use."

His personality is reflected in the endorsements he's signed — and those he hasn't. In March, after the Brooklyn-based company MSCHF put out a line of "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, Lawrence tweeted his displeasure: "Line has to be drawn somewhere," he wrote on Twitter.

The shoe line, which incorporated drops of human blood into Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, were not authorized by Nike, which sued MSCHF. Still, there's no discounting the PR hit Nike endured as part of the fiasco. On April 28, Lawrence announced he'd signed with Adidas.

Two days earlier, Lawrence announced the deals with Bose and Blockfolio, the latter of which is a cryptocurrency portfolio management app. For his signing bonus, Lawrence will be paid in the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

"For Blockfolio, you couldn't get any smarter," Bennett said. "They're getting a lot of buzz and endorsement and excitement and press."

The same goes for Lawrence. The partnership paints him as forward-thinker who isn't afraid to take risks, which can only help his brand.

So far, all of the deals have been rolled out via social media campaigns, with Lawrence sharing the messages to his 187,100 followers on Twitter and 809,000 on Instagram. That he's likely bound for Jacksonville hasn't been an impediment.

Bennett, who previously worked for the Carolina Panthers, said the notion that star athletes can't build national brands in small markets is "bugaboo." He noted there might be some differences for players on the margins — third-round draft picks, for example, signing with local car dealerships will probably earn more in bigger cities, but for players like Lawrence, the point is moot.

"For Trevor, he's not going to be doing those local deals. All his deals will be national deals," Bennett said. "Green Bay, you can't get any smaller than that. But Aaron Rodgers had no problem getting endorsement deals. In fact, Brett Favre is still getting endorsement deals."

Lawrence, Bennett said, has cultivated a brand that simply makes him a marketable figure — regardless of locale.