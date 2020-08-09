Trevor Lawrence, other Clemson football players: 'We want to play'

CLEMSON — Amid a renewed swell of momentum to postpone the college football season, many Clemson players on Saturday vocalized their desire to step on the gridiron this fall.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the face of a sport that's found itself in the crosshairs of the nation's larger coronavirus debate, led the charge.

"I don't know about y'all, but we want to play," he wrote on Twitter.

He was far from the only Tigers player to chime in on the social media platform. Linebacker James Skalski, the leader of the Clemson defense, wrote, simply: "We want to play."

And running back Darien Rencher, a converted walk-on with a powerful locker room voice, offered more substance to the conversation.

"If you told me I could only get COVID playing football, then that's a no-brainer to not play," he wrote. "But fact is that we can get COVID being anywhere doing anything, and if we cancel the season it's still going to be here after."

The social media cacophony came in the wake of the news that the Mid-American Conference (MAC) had postponed its entire fall sports season because of player health and safety concerns, becoming the first FBS conference to make such a move.

Several reports indicated more conferences could follow suit. Ethical questions aside, public universities could be subject to legal challenges if players brought the virus home to family members who then died from it.

Even before the MAC's decision, several players opted out of the campaign, including 10 from ACC teams. No Clemson players have taken that route, though defensive end Xavier Thomas will redshirt because bouts with the coronavirus and strep throat have rendered him in weaker physical condition.

He was in attendance as Clemson began fall camp Thursday, though in a limited capacity. Around him, players and coaches settled into familiar routines, willing normalcy into the air with every thrown pass, route run and whistle blown.

They know more announcements could be coming. But those who give themselves over to this game are stubbornly strong-minded. The Tigers will play until they're told not to. On Monday, at 4 p.m., Clemson has practice.