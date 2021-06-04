Trevor Lawrence in pro wrestling? QB would be 'gigantic babyface' for Jags owner's new AEW.

CLEMSON — Urban Meyer should have known better than to leave his door open during an All Elite Wrestling show.

Meyer, the first-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, was sitting at his desk May 30 when professional wrestlers Chris Jericho and MJF barreled into his office.

Meyer and Charlie Strong, the Jaguars' assistant head coach, appeared flustered at first. But then the coaches assisted Jericho in a beatdown of his rival. Strong tossed Jericho a couple footballs, which Jericho chucked at MJF, and Meyer offered up his laptop. Jericho cracked the computer over MJF's back, and as he left the office, wished the coaches good luck in the coming season.

"Holy (expletive)," Meyer deadpanned.

The violence was not rooted in reality, of course. The scene was part of All Elite Wrestling's "Double or Nothing" pay-per-view, during which Jericho's group defeated MJF's group in a Stadium Stampede match, which called for competitors to fight through the Jaguars' home facility of TIAA Bank Field.

Professional wrestling is a scripted sport, a choreographed, athletics-based morality play in which "babyfaces" (good guys) are pitted against "heels" (bad guys). The performers who rise to the top are often those with the biggest personalities, not unlike college football coaches.

Meyer's cameo in the show was no doubt a favor to Tony Khan, co-owner of the Jaguars with his father, Shad, and founder of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). But his appearance raised some questions: If the Jaguars' coach could appear on an AEW show, what about Jaguars players?

What about Trevor Lawrence?

Gerald Briscoe, the retired wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, said the former Clemson quarterback has the right look to be a professional wrestling star.

"He's a hip-looking kid, and that's what our fans like, hip-looking people," Briscoe said. "I think he would be a gigantic babyface."

Lawrence grew up in Cartersville, Ga., in the shadow of the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling's headquarters in Atlanta. WCW at one point was the biggest wrestling company in the world, but it went of business before Lawrence's second birthday.

Still, the South retains a rich wrestling fan base. And Lawrence, with his athleticism, quiet confidence and long blond hair, shares a lot of the traits of some of the industry's biggest stars.

Experts suggested, however, Lawrence might need to put some weight on his 6-6, 213-pound frame to succeed in the ring.

"I think a lot of football fans would be surprised at how thin he is compared to pro wrestlers," said Sean Ross Sapp, managing editor of FightfulWrestling.com.

Sapp referenced Lance Archer, the AEW heavyweight who played quarterback at Texas State University. Archer, a noted Lawrence fan, stands 6-8 and weighs 273 pounds.

Archer is part of a long line of former football players to find success in wrestling. Notably, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns played defensive tackle at Georgia Tech and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg played four seasons in the NFL, including three with the Atlanta Falcons.

But what makes a wrestler a superstar is the ability to connect with fans on the microphone. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena rose to the top of the industry due in large part to their rapturous interviews before transitioning to Hollywood.

Lawrence is known to be theatrical on the field — after he rushed for a touchdown against LSU in the 2019 national championship game, he blew a kiss to the opposing fans in the Superdome — but he is more reserved during pregame and postgame interviews.

Briscoe said Lawrence might work well paired with a "manager" or someone who talks on behalf of wrestlers with less linguistic flair.

"Not that he has any negatives, but if he does have one, it's his speaking ability," Briscoe said. "To be a John Cena or a Dwayne Johnson or someone like that, it would take a little work."

That then begs the question: Who would be Lawrence's manager?

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, for what it's worth, has already been advocating on Lawrence's behalf for years. Much of the intrigue of modern-day college football is built on trash talk, and Swinney has never been afraid to throw an occasional verbal haymaker.

"That guy. Woo! What fire he has," Briscoe said. "Dabo can sell some tickets. That's obvious when they pack that stadium out every week."

Doug McDonald, an Upstate-based musician and co-host of the Living the Gimmick pro wrestling podcast, envisions Lawrence taking on a role similar to Kurt Angle back when Angle first debuted in the WWE in 1999 after winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics.

Angle was presented as a legitimate, world-class athlete who rubbed his self-styled "humility" and "integrity" in opponents' faces. He was a heel. While Stone Cold Steve Austin, the massively popular antihero, chugged Budweiser on screen, Angle touted the virtues of milk.

Perhaps Lawrence could adopt a similar persona, McDonald said, with the traditional Swinney talking him up on the microphone and Jaguars teammates Travis Etienne and Tim Tebow watching his back.

"It would be so polarizing," McDonald said. "They would be the squeaky clean (group) of guys who don't want to be part of anything."

In truth, the odds of Lawrence showing up in the ring are slim. He is the crown jewel of the Jaguars' organization — and by extension, the Khan family — and will soon sign a contract worth more than $36 million.

But wrestling fans are nothing if not dreamers. And Lawrence certainly has displayed tendencies befitting the squared circle.

In February 2019, not long after he'd led Clemson to a College Football Playoff national championship victory, Lawrence was caught on video playing pickup hoops with some friends on campus.

Lawrence set a hard screen in the backcourt, and after the victim apparently leveled some trash talk, Lawrence turned around and pushed the kid. A second push sent the kid off his feet and crashing into the hardwood.

Play stopped. The ref blew his whistle. Lawrence walked off with fire in his eyes before exchanging more words with his opponent. All that was missing was a captive crowd and an elbow drop off the top rope.