Trevor Lawrence impresses in front of Jacksonville's Urban Meyer at pro day

CLEMSON — They exchanged a quick wave and went on with their business, a coach and a player circling one another like not-so-secret lovers waiting for their wedding day.

That will come April 29, when the Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer are likely to select former quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence, the former Clemson star quarterback, impressed in an impromptu televised pro day Friday morning at the Tigers' indoor facility. Representatives from 16 NFL teams were represented, but none loomed larger than Meyer, the former Ohio State and Florida coach and first-year Jacksonville coach.

Meyer spent much of the workout squarely in front of Lawrence while conversing with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

"Yeah," Lawrence said afterward, smiling. "I saw him."

It was at Meyer's recommendation that Lawrence staged the throwing session Friday. The quarterback learned recently he will need to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder that will require a four-to-five-month recovery.

Instead of waiting for Clemson's pro day March 11, Meyer on a Zoom call with Lawrence suggested the prospect bump up his timetable. That way, Lawrence could be on pace to be ready for the 2021 season.

Lawrence, despite having been throwing an NFL ball for just two weeks, obliged. He's the most coveted quarterback prospect in years and had little to prove, but Lawrence said it was important to conduct a workout.

"Just to show I'm no different than anybody else," he said. "I still want to do the process the right way."

The session began around 10 a.m. Lawrence, dressed in gray shorts, a purple T-shirt and Air Jordan-1 Nike cleats, threw 52 passes at the direction of private coach Jordan Palmer. Among his receivers was former Tigers teammate Cornell Powell, a projected late-round draft pick, and late in the workout the duo connected on a trademark deep ball about 60 yards in the air.

"It's like watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball," Swinney said. "It's just fun to watch."

Swinney and Meyer have not always had the most outwardly cordial relationship — Meyer after Clemson's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl declined to compliment any Tigers players — but on Friday the Jaguars' head man was right by Swinney's side.

They also met privately before the workout.

"I've known coach a long time, got great respect for him. We've had good conversations about Trevor," Swinney said of Meyer, who won three national championships before transitioning to broadcasting in 2019. "He's seen him, he's seen him live for the past three years. Hopefully that's where (Lawrence) will end up."

Along with the Jaguars, coaches/scouts from the Falcons, Jets, Broncos, 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans were in attendance.

It's unlikely the workout did much to change teams' impression of Lawrence. His resume over three years at Clemson was already superb: He threw more than 10,000 yards, finished with a 34-2 record, won three ACC titles and led Clemson to the 2019 national championship as a freshman.

"Obviously we came into this not thinking anything was going to be earth-shattering or change anything, but it is confirming," ESPN's Todd McShay said. "It was probably as expected, in terms of it being an impressive workout."

Powell, arguably, was the participant with the most to gain. A late bloomer, Powell in 2020 recorded 53 catches, 882 yards and seven touchdowns in his redshirt senior season, and he hopes Friday's performance will help his draft stock.

Lawrence's next few months are more clear. On April 10, he'll marry middle-school sweetheart Marissa Mowry, then spend the next few months focusing on the mental side of the game while rehabbing his shoulder. If everything goes according to plan, he'll be back on the field — probably with Jacksonville — by late July.

Swinney is excited to see what comes next for the Clemson great. On Friday, he watched Lawrence throw passes inside the Tigers' bright, palatial facility for maybe the last time.

"I think he has the chance," Swinney said, "to be one of these international, global-type stars.

"He looks like Hollywood, and he's the most un-Hollywood guy you'd ever meet."

Lawrence weighed in at 213 pounds and measured 6-5 and 5/8 inches. His hands measured 10 inches.