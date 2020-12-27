Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney's special relationship powers Clemson into Sugar Bowl

CLEMSON — Perched on his tip toes, Dabo Swinney spread his arms wide and craned his neck back.

There are plenty of lasting images from this dynastic Clemson run, but perhaps none better defines the era than the moment the coach and his quarterback shared late in the Tigers’ 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 19.

Swinney burned a timeout for the occasion. Fewer than 10 minutes remained and Clemson was up big, its sixth straight conference title all but clinched.

It was time for Trevor Lawrence's curtain call.

The junior quarterback jogged off the field and was met by Swinney, the oft-maligned coach who Lawrence insists outsiders simply don't understand.

The 6-6 Lawrence leaned down into Swinney's embrace.

"I love you," Swinney said.

Few understand the dichotomies of Lawrence's life like Swinney. Both move through the world torn between plainness and pomp, simplicity and spectacle. They are, at the same time, family men devoted to their Christian faith and football warriors with a thirst for the big stage.

It's not an easy balance to strike, especially with the kind of expectations that follow Clemson. But over the past three years Swinney and Lawrence have grown together, cementing a partnership that's powered Clemson to the top of the sport.

Their latest test comes Jan. 1, when No. 2 Clemson challenges No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl. Inside the Superdome, the duo will try to will the Tigers to their fourth national title game in five seasons.

"They're both great leaders, and they're both good God-fearing men," center Cade Stewart said. "They've gained a lot of respect for each other, and they both love football so much. I think that's what draws them to each other."

That sometimes means navigating generational divides. As the nation descended into protest in June following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, Lawrence was one of the first college athletes to speak up, with a tweet.

Swinney, by contrast, was slow to comment, and when he did his remarks were criticized by some. But when Clemson players, including Lawrence, led a peaceful protest in mid-June, Swinney was in attendance, wearing a black T-shirt with a Tigers paw.

Swinney is a frequent target of talking heads and national columnists who believe he's out of touch. Lawrence sees things differently.

"He's a players coach," Lawrence said. "On the inside we see a lot of the things the outside doesn't really see."

In that same vein, Swinney believes Lawrence is taken for granted as a player. He gushed over the quarterback's performance in the conference title game, during which the the junior recorded 412 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

But it was a play off the ball that might've tickled Swinney the most. Late in the second quarter, Lawrence handed off to running back Travis Etienne, then wheeled inside Etienne and bodied a defender.

"That's just who he is," Swinney said, grinning. "He made a lot of checks tonight. We empower him because he can handle it."

Lawrence, a finalist for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, has proven as much over the past three seasons. Early into the 2018 campaign, Swinney named the freshman his new starting quarterback, prompting former starter Kelly Bryant to transfer.

Bryant was well-liked among teammates and coaches. But Swinney believed it was Lawrence who could best steer Clemson to the promised land.

The kid delivered, leading the Tigers to a 44-16 rout of Alabama in the 2019 national championship. He brought them back to the brink of a second straight title in January but fell short against LSU.

Swinney knows Lawrence will probably leave Clemson after this season, with the quarterback likely to be the No. 1 selection in the NFL draft.

That's what made the hug the two shared in Charlotte so meaningful. As a head coach, Swinney is limited in his agency over what happens on the field. He can offer encouragement, dole out orders and bark at officials.

But he can't play.

That's what Lawrence is for. He's Swinney's eyes and ears on the field. Theirs is a symbiotic relationship, a coach and a quarterback on the same page.

"I wouldn't want to play for anybody else," Lawrence said.

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Jan. 1, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½