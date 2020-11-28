Trevor Lawrence, Clemson pound Pittsburgh on senior day

CLEMSON — When Clemson players in August pushed to stage this season, launching the #WeWantToPlay movement in response to rumors of an impending cancellation, they did so dreaming of big moments in Death Valley. Kind of like Saturday afternoon.

Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, did not put on a football classic Saturday. The Tigers dragged Pittsburgh along in a game that spanned nearly four hours and ended in a 52-17 Clemson win.

But the blowout holds salience given the moment in time.

Less than a week after Clemson's game at Florida State was canceled three hours before kickoff, drawing the ire of coach Dabo Swinney, and with the raging coronavirus pandemic threatening the future of the season, the Tigers left fans with some lasting memories in their final home game of the regular season.

"These guys were super, super eager to be out there," Swinney said.

That was evident early. Clemson set a school record with 31 points in the first quarter. The Tigers (8-1, 7-1 ACC) outgained Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5) with 581 yards to 246. And Clemson, most importantly, delivered an emphatic message to the rest of the nation in its first game since a 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Clemson's two superstars, were among those honored as part of the pregame senior day festivities, and the duo looked sharp in Lawrence's first game in more than a month since testing positive for COVID-19.

There's bigger victories on Clemson's wish list. But Swinney's team on Saturday could take solace in what has been another brilliant regular season: Clemson joined Florida State (2013) as the only ACC teams to score 34 or more points in each of the first nine games of the season.

After last weekend's game at Florida State was postponed because a Clemson player who traveled with the team tested positive for COVID-19, Swinney said the Tigers had no positive test results this week.

"That's a credit to these guys," Swinney said. "Speaks to their commitment to doing what they need to do in order to play."

What went right

Lawrence showed few signs of rust after the long layoff. He finished 26-of-37 passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns — one to senior Cornell Powell and one to freshman E.J. Williams.

Powell, the fifth-year wide receiver, continued his breakout season by catching six passes for a game-best 176 yards, tying a school record for his third straight game of 150 receiving yards. Senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers finished with 10 catches for 93 yards.

"I expect to dominate," Powell said.

Etienne carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards and two scores.

"He's like a swiss-army knife," Swinney said.

Running backs Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Kobe Pace and Darien Rencher got into the game as well, and the Tigers recorded 145 yards on the ground after accumulating just 34 yards on 33 carries at Notre Dame.

Dixon, in particular, showed positive strides by turning nine carries into 46 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Clemson's defense also showed improvement, in part because the unit got three of its starters back from injury — defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

The Tigers' defense made four interceptions, with junior Mario Goodrich snagging a pair and sophomore Andrew Booth and freshman Malcolm Greene one each.

What went wrong

Place kicker B.T. Potter's inconsistency continued. He converted his first field goal attempt, a 46-yarder in the first quarter, but then missed a 41-yard attempt.

Clemson otherwise had few blemishes on the day.

Turning point

Each team started with turnovers on downs. Then, on the third play of Pittsburgh's second possession, Green intercepted Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Three plays later, Lawrence found E.J. Williams for a 5-yard score to give Clemson its first lead of the game.

The rout was on. The Tigers never trailed.

Looking ahead

Clemson's final scheduled game of the regular season is set for next Saturday, when the Tigers go on the road to play Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4). The Hokies are off this weekend.

Still to be determine is if Clemson will return to Tallahassee, Fla., the following week for a makeup against Florida State.