Trevor Lawrence, Clemson pounce Pittsburgh on senior day

CLEMSON — When Clemson players in August pushed to stage this season, launching the #WeWantToPlay movement in response to rumors of an impending cancellation, they did so dreaming of big moments in Death Valley. Kind of like Saturday night.
Clemson, No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, did not put on a football classic Saturday. The Tigers dragged Pittsburgh along a game that spanned nearly four hours and ended in a 52-17 Clemson win.
But the blowout holds salience given the moment in time.
Less than a week after Clemson's game at Florida State was shockingly cancelled three hours before kickoff, drawing the ire of coach Dabo Swinney, and with the raging coronavirus pandemic threatening the future of the season, the Tigers left fans with some lasting memories in their final home game of the regular season.
Clemson set a first quarter scoring record of 31 points. Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) outgained Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5), 581-244. And Clemson, most importantly, delivered an emphatic message to the rest of the nation in its first game since a 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame.
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Clemson's resident superstars, were among those honored as part of the pregame senior day festivities, and the duo looked sharp in Lawrence's first game back in more than a month since testing positive for COVID-19.
What went right
Lawrence showed few signs of rust after the long layoff. He finished 26-of-37 passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns — one to senior Cornell Powell and one to freshman E.J. Williams.
Powell, the fifth-year wide receiver, continued his breakout season by catching six receptions for a game-best 176 yards, tying a school record for his third straight game of 150 receiving yards. Senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers recorded a game-high 10 catches on 93 yards.
Etienne was effective on 11 carries, rushing for 58 yards on two scores. Running backs Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Kobe Pace and Darien Rencher earned carries too, and the Tigers recorded 145 yards on the ground after accumulating just 34 yards on 33 carries at Notre Dame.
Dixon, in particular, showed positive strides by turning nine carries into 46 yards and his first touchdowns of the season.
Clemson's defense also showed improvement, in part because the unit got three of its starters back from injury — defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.
The Tigers' cornerbacks nabbed four interceptions, with junior Mario Goodrich snagging a pair and sophomore Andrew Booth and freshman Malcolm Greene one each.
What went wrong
Place kicker B.T. Potter's inconsistency continued. He converted his first attempt, a 46-yarder in the first quarter, but then missed a 41-yard attempt.
Clemson otherwise had few blemishes on the day.
Turning point
Each team started with turnovers on downs. Then, on the third play of Pittsburgh's second possession, Green intercepted Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Three plays later, Lawrence found E.J. Williams for a 5-yard score to give Clemson its first lead of the game.
The rout was on. The Tigers would lead the rest of the game.
Looking ahead
Clemson's final scheduled game of the regular season is set for next Saturday, when the Tigers challenge Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4) on the road. The Hokies are off this weekend. Swinney's team might then return to Tallahassee, Fla., the following week for a makeup against Florida State.