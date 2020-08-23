Travis Etienne's summer with younger brother rekindles his love for football

CLEMSON — In between sets in a stuffy makeshift gym 800 miles from Clemson, Travis Etienne looked at his 16-year-old brother and remembered why he fell in love with football.

It's not always easy to keep a light attitude in the heavily structured environment that surrounds big-time college sports. There are meetings and media requests, classes and camera crews. At Clemson, a football powerhouse with national championship expectations, the outside pressure is exacerbated.

Etienne has thrived at Clemson, for sure. The running back enters his senior season as the Tigers' all-time leading rusher and is a top prospect for the 2021 NFL draft. But the reluctant celebrity tapped into something powerful this spring when the coronavirus sent him back home to Jennings, La.

His younger brother Trevor, with whom he worked out daily in a no-frills garage lined with free weights, a cable machine and a bench, transported Etienne to a simpler time, said Emerson Baty, the brothers' trainer in Louisiana.

"For anyone who plays the game of football purely out of love, when you start making it more of a business, it kind of erodes away at that sentiment," Baty said. "I think that whenever he was able to see his younger brother pursue the same things he's already been able to accomplish, it kind of put things into perspective as to why he started playing football in the first place."

The business side of sports has dominated recent headlines, as television-revenue conscious administrators have weighed the implications of unpaid players competing and traveling during a pandemic.

Many players, though, have insisted they feel comfortable and safe going ahead with the season – Etienne included.

His intentions are pure. Etienne's superlative career has forced him to reckon with his value, but it's uncomfortable terrain for the 21-year-old star. After rushing for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Tigers' 59-7 win over Boston College on Oct. 26, Etienne recalled a sweet pregame text from his mother Donnetta.

"She was just like, 'I love you baby boy. Just go out there and play great. Remember, it's just football and leave it all on the field,'" Etienne said after the win. "Honestly, I really needed that today. It was a big reminder."

Etienne shocked many when he opted against declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season. By coming back to college, skeptics insisted, he was risking fortune –especially considering running backs careers often run shorter than those of their NFL peers.

But Etienne stood confident in his position, even as spring turned to summer and the virus threatened to wipe out the fall season. Regardless of whether the 2020 campaign goes on as planned, Etienne maintains he made the right decision.

The lesson his choice taught Trevor – a top running back prospect with offers from Clemson, LSU and Alabama, among others – is reason enough, he said.

"I was able to show my little brother and my family there's so much more things in life than money," Etienne said.

Back in Jennings for the spring, where he is a local hero, he limited his social media usage and, with Trevor by his side, focused on improvement. Five days a week the brothers drove 30 minutes from Jennings to Baty's garage in Lake Charles and, away from the chaos enveloping the nation, grinded toward their physical goals.

That first workout – Trevor's "initiation," as Baty put it –left an impression on Etienne. Baty remembers it as leg day; Trevor believes the brothers worked out arms. Regardless, the session provided the two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year a fresh perspective.

"Seeing my brother work the way he did really just made me want to grind so much more," Etienne said.

Celebrity is catching up to the younger Etienne, who has nearly 6,000 combined followers on Instagram and Twitter, but his older brother reminded him to focus on his joy for the game before he returned to Jennings High School this past week.

Football practice at Jennings is limited. Players are not yet permitted to wear pads, and coach Rusty Phelps said games aren't scheduled to start until early October.

That timeline is subject to change, of course. So is the one guiding Clemson, which is slated to open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. In the coronavirus era, the Etiennes know it's best to not look too far ahead.

Whenever the younger Etienne takes the field again, he'll do so with an important lesson learned from his brother.

"Money is nice and all," Trevor said. "But what good is all the money if you don't love what you're doing?"