NEW ORLEANS — A.J. Terrell's name was on the lips of college football fans early in last season's College Football Playoff national championship, too. The cornerback returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of what turned into a 44-16 Clemson win over Alabama. He had less success in the first half Monday.
The junior was routinely targeted by LSU, and was beaten for a pair of touchdowns by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as Clemson entered halftime trailing 28-17.
The first came late in the first quarter when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, lofted a booming 52-yard pass down the right sideline. Chase outran Terrell, who fell as the receiver stepped into the end zone. The LSU fans in attendance exploded.
Chase beat Terrell again with 5:19 left in the second quarter when Burrow slipped a pass to his back elbow in the right corner of the end zone. Again, Terrell was left trailing behind.
Chases finished with nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 42-25 victory.
Travis Etienne sets another record
Clemson running back Travis Etienne has set one record after another this season, and he made more history in the first half Monday.
On a five-yard carry in the first quarter he became Clemson's all-time leading rusher, surpassing the mark set by Raymond Priester (3,966). The run set up quarterback Trevor Lawrence's 1-yard touchdown run.
By the end of the half, he had become the first 4,000-yard rusher in program history.
Etienne then rushed for a 3-yard score on Clemson's first drive of the third quarter, helping cut LSU's lead to 28-25.
B.T. Potter shows off leg strength
Clemson kicker B.T. Potter has had an up-and-down season, but on Monday he flashed his leg strength.
The sophomore drilled a 52-yard-field goal early in the first quarter, setting a new career high and securing the record for the longest field goal in CFP national title game history.
Potter had success from long distances this season, but he's struggled from close up. After he missed a 24-yard-field goal against Florida State on Oct. 12, coach Dabo Swinney temporarily took away some of his kicking duties.