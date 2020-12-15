Tommy Bowden reflects on Ray Ray McElrathbey, 'Safety' movie

CLEMSON — Ray Ray McElrathbey's Clemson experience did not have a Hollywood ending.

McElrathbey, a former Tigers running back, made national news in 2006 when it was revealed he had taken custody of his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr with their mother in the throes of addiction.

The nation swooned. The boys appeared on Oprah, and a Clemson trust fund was set up to help care for Fahmarr.

The brothers' story was brought to life in the movie "Safety," which on Friday became available to stream on Disney+ and has received positive reviews.

Sometimes forgotten in McElrathbey's Clemson journey is the way in which it ended: then-coach Tommy Bowden declined to renew the reserve's scholarship for the 2008 season in a decision that embittered McElrathbey and some fans.

Reached on Monday by The Post and Courier, Bowden said he hasn't yet seen the movie, but he plans to in the near future.

And he said he's open to future dialogue with McElrathbey.

"I talk to players from 25-30 years ago all the time. That's something I'm accustomed to doing," Bowden said. "I would have no reservations about having a discussion with him, or any player. It would be no different than any other player I've had and had conversations with.

"He seems to be doing really, really well. If he really needed that encouragement I wouldn't hesitate, but it seems like he's made some really good decisions without me."

After leaving Clemson, McElrathbey transferred to Howard. In 2011 he told The Post and Courier he initially departed Clemson with a bitter taste in his mouth but later realized his displeasure was misplaced.

"When I first left Clemson I had ill feelings not toward the university but people in the university because of the scholarship situation," McElrathbey said then. "But that wasn't but two people: (former Tigers offensive coordinator) Rob Spence and Tommy Bowden. It wasn't a Clemson thing, it was an individual person thing."

Bowden said he wasn't aware of McElrathbey's feelings — the two haven't spoken since the running back left Clemson — but he doesn't blame McElrathbey.

That's part of being a head coach, he said.

"The head coach is the figurehead of the program," Bowden said. "If he doesn't have a pleasant experience, that's probably where it should be directed."

Bowden, who in 2008 was replaced at Clemson by Dabo Swinney, is played in the film by actor Matthew Glave. Bowden said he wasn't contacted by anyone from the movie, but he has had several conversations with producers interested in making a film about Javis Austin, a former Clemson running back who in 1999 survived a suicide attempt.

Bowden said he's been busy lately caring for his father, Bobby Bowden, the legendary 91-year-old former Florida State head coach who in October tested positive for COVID-19.

But he plans to watch "Safety" soon, he said:

"As soon I get some time to relax, I'm sure I'll watch it."