NEW ORLEANS — Clemson fans who regularly gathered to watch football games this season at Fat Harry’s on St. Charles Avenue couldn’t help but notice some parallel enthusiasm.

Another bunch of Tigers was roaring, too.

“As LSU got on a roll, we kept thinking Alabama would take them down or something would trip them up,” said Ross Holladay, president of the New Orleans Clemson Club.

But No. 1 LSU kept winning, and is 14-0 going into Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans against defending champ Clemson.

Which is fun for Holladay’s wife, an LSU grad.

And for LSU alums and fans in Charleston who have met at JohnKing Bar & Grill on King Street to watch Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and Co. this season.

In South Carolina, there are Tigers surrounded all year by “other” Tigers at work or shopping. Sometimes inside their own households.

But Clemson fans who live in New Orleans are about to experience a “Geaux Tigers” invasion, albeit flanked by reinforcements wearing orange.

“It’s going to be wild,” said Holladay, a New Orleans native and a 2007 Clemson graduate. “New Orleans doesn’t know how to throw a great party. We have them on accident.”

This Football Mardi Gras started early.

“To say that the LSU fan base around town is ecstatic is an understatement,” said Kevin White, a third-generation Clemson graduate (Class of 2011) from Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans. “The fact that it’s Clemson standing in their way of a historic season is pretty cool to think about.”

At the Superdome.

Of all places.

Last year, the national championship game was in Santa Clara, Calif.

“We’ve known (the national championship game) was going to be here for a few years but we didn’t talk about it much because we didn’t want to jinx it for Clemson,” said Jeremy Loescher, a 2001 Clemson graduate who lives in New Orleans. “Now that LSU is playing in it as well, it’s kind of unbelievable.”

The LSU faithful in the Lowcountry are just as thrilled.

Except they spell things differently; Leauxcountry Tigers is the Facebook site.

Geaux vs. Dabo

Tim Sossamon, a Mount Pleasant resident and 1985 LSU graduate, attended four games this season at LSU, where his son Jake Sossamon is a pre-med student.

“Burrow has been so great. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t LSU football,’” said Sossamon, who held home run records at LSU as an outfielder and reached the double-A level as a minor league pitcher. “I’m waiting for a 10-7 game.”

That was the score when LSU beat Clemson in the 1996 Peach Bowl.

This version of LSU football leads the nation in dazzling offense.

“This team seems unstoppable,” said Brandon Lee, a 2001 LSU grad who coordinates LSU Alumni Association activities in Charleston. “It’s been crazy.”

Diette Casey, a 2003 LSU graduate who is the corporate communications manager at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, attended LSU’s 63-28 playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

“It’s been amazing,” said Casey, a Baton Rouge native. “It’s hard to remember a time when it’s been this much fun to watch LSU. To see the way the offense has played this year, it’s just been phenomenal.”

Casey’s husband, Mark Casey, is a Citadel graduate from Alabama — and a loyal Crimson Tide fan. He has agreed, she said, to pull for LSU against Clemson.

Caught up in the hoopla this week, Casey added “Geaux Tigers!” to a work email.

Response?

“Someone sent back a photo of Dabo Swinney,” she said.

While some LSU fans in the Lowcountry will watch the game at JohnKing Bar & Grill or The Kickin’ Chicken in Mount Pleasant, the Caseys have been invited to the home of a Clemson fan who plans to serve crawfish etouffee.

In the same spirit of good sportsmanship, longtime LSU fan and New Orleans native Andy Breaux, who moved to Charleston after Hurricane Katrina, has been giving tips to Clemson friends headed for the Superdome.

Po boys and Death Valleys

Beignets: “Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter is the best but there's often a long line,” said Breaux, director of men’s ministry at St. Andrews Church in Mount Pleasant. “If I were you, I'd get up real early like 6:00 a.m.”

Po boys: “Domilise's. Be patient and kind. It’s a family-owned sandwich shop, not a tourist attraction. Warm roast beef or fried shrimp.”

Gumbo: “Drago’s at the Riverside Hilton or, better yet, at the original location in Metairie.”

Must-do tourist thing: St. Charles Avenue streetcar ride through the garden district. “A great way to experience the elegance of New Orleans.”

Along with sharing the Tigers nickname and Death Valley stadium tags, Clemson and LSU similarities extend to the outnumbered alumni groups of New Orleans and Charleston.

Both get a lot of out-of-town visitors and convention goers popping in when they meet to watch games.

Both are very much looking forward to a glorious post-Monday night aftermath.

In Charleston …

“I don’t toot the horn before we play,” said Sossamon, a window and door specialist at Guy C Lee. “But I work with some guys who say Clemson is going to beat us, that we’ve had our little run. I just kind of smile. If we play like we have this season, it will be fun going into work with a big smile on my face and a purple shirt.”

In New Orleans …

“The LSU fans have gotten more confident as the season has gone on,” Holladay said. “They talk a little more trash and have a few more things to say about our team and our schedule.”

One of these groups of Tiger fans is about to roar a little louder.

