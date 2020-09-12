You are the owner of this article.
Three Clemson starters not on travel roster for opener at Wake Forest

Clemson's Derion Kendrick did not travel with the team to Wake Forest. Provided/Clemson Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM — Three Clemson defensive starters did not travel for the team's game at Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich and defensive end Justin Foster did not make the trip. Goodrich was listed as a co-starter with sophomore Andrew Booth Jr.

ACC rules this season permit 80 of a team's 120 players to travel for conference road games. Omission from the travel roster does not indicate injury or illness.

Foster's absence means redshirt sophomore Justin Mascoll could be line to earn the start. Redshirt junior LeAnthony Williams could start in Kendrick's place. 

Others who didn't travel include sophomore running backs Michel Dukes and Chez Melussi and defensive end Xavier Thomas, who is making his way back into football shape after offseason bouts with the coronavirus and strep throat. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

