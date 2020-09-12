Three Clemson starters don't travel to Wake Forest for season opener

WINSTON-SALEM — Three Clemson defensive starters did not travel for the team's opener at Wake Forest on Saturday night.
Junior cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich, and senior defensive end Justin Foster did not make the trip.
ACC rules this season permit 80 of a team's 120 players to travel for conference road games. Omission from the travel roster does not implicitly indicate injury or illness.
Foster's absence paved the way for redshirt sophomore Justin Mascoll to earn the start at defensive end opposite redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry, a Winston-Salem native.
Sophomores Andrew Booth Jr. and Sheridan Jones started at cornerback with Kendrick and Goodrich out.
Others who didn't travel included sophomore running backs Michel Dukes and Chez Melussi, and junior defensive end Xavier Thomas, who is making his way back into football shape after offseason bouts with the coronavirus and strep throat.
The Tigers used a litany of different combinations on the defensive line. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was among those who received playing time, and the freshman sacked Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman on the Demon Deacons' first possession.
With Melussi and Dukes out, freshman Demarkcus Bowman and redshirt senior Darien Rencher got some early playing time.