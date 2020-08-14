The Citadel hoping for fall football, but Charleston Southern will wait for spring

Another day on college football's roller-coaster saw The Citadel still hoping to play games this fall, and Charleston Southern reversing course and calling off its fall plans.

Both FCS schools had their respective leagues, the Southern and Big South conferences, postpone their fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic this week. But both leagues said their members could schedule non-conference games if they chose to.

Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said Friday morning that the Bulldogs are hoping to play four games, including their game at Clemson. With CSU's decision not to play in the fall, the Clemson game is the only contest still intact from the Bulldogs' original 11-game slate.

"We would like to play four games if we are allowed to," Capaccio said. "We don't have those four figured out yet."

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Clemson on Nov. 14, but the revised ACC schedule has Sept. 19 as the slot for a non-conference game for the Tigers. The game is worth a $450,000 payout for The Citadel, which lost its game with Charleston Southern when CSU announced Friday it would not play fall football.

As of Friday, there were about 29 FCS teams out of 127 still hoping to play fall football. All 13 FCS leagues have postponed their fall football seasons, with the Ohio Valley Conference deciding Friday to allow teams to play four games in the fall and a seven-game conference slate in the spring.

There are plenty of hurdles for The Citadel to clear before playing fall football, including COVID-19 testing, finding opponents and navigating NCAA guidelines on split seasons and number of games allowed in a calendar year. The SoCon has yet to lay out a plan for spring football.

Capaccio added that the Bulldogs may be allowed to play only three games this fall and eight in the spring for a total of 11 for the school year.

"We're seeing what the NCAA will allow," he said.

Citadel president Gen. Glenn Walters said on a Facebook Live session Thursday night that Bulldog athletes should be able to play contests this fall.

“I’ve committed to all our athletes that they will have competition in the fall when we can safely do it,” Walters told Citadel parents during a question and answer session. ”... I’ll reiterate to our parents who have athletes here, there is no compelling reason for them to compete if they don’t feel comfortable, and that’s absolute.

“If one of our athletes doesn’t want to play, it’s not going to change their status. But right now, it appears they all want to compete. What we are going to do with regards to football, we know we have one game that’s still on the schedule, and that’s Clemson ... We’re going to have athletics and competition, and we’ll balance that with whatever the conference comes up with for next year.”

At Charleston Southern, school officials reversed course after saying earlier in the week the school wanted to play four games this fall.

"Now that we know what the future looks like, we're going to make every effort to play," CSU athletic director Jeff Barber said earlier this week after the Big South called off its fall season.

But that changed Friday, with the school announcing that CSU "will be suspending its plans to play football in the fall of 2020."

The decision came after "internal discussions between the CSU coaching staff, student-athletes, and university administration," the school's statement said.

"Due to the increasing uncertainty related to fall college sports across the country, as well as internal discussions with our student-athletes, coaching staff and university administration, the Charleston Southern Football Ministry has decided to suspend plans to play an abbreviated football schedule in the fall of 2020," the statement said.

"As always, decisions on our return to play are based on what is best for the safety, health, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of our student-athletes. Delaying football competition this semester allows us to align with every other fall sport in the Big South Conference, frees our football team to prepare for conference and national championships in the spring, and, most importantly, allows our student-athletes to focus on their studies without adding unnecessary complexity to their lives in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would like to thank the leadership and communication from our football captains and our coaching staff, as well our university administration for their support during this time and look forward to competing at a high level upon the resumption of competition in the spring."

CSU said it would have no further comment.