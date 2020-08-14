The Citadel hopes to play 4 fall football games, including Clemson

The Citadel hopes to play four football games this fall, including its game at Clemson, athletic director Mike Capaccio said Friday.

The Southern Conference canceled fall sports, including football, on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league intends to contest fall sports in the spring, but said members are free to play non-conference games in the fall.

"We would like to play four games if we are allowed to," Capaccio said. "We don't have those four figured out yet."

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Clemson on Nov. 14, but the revised ACC schedule has Sept. 19 as the slot for a non-conference game for Clemson. The game is worth a $450,000 payout for The Citadel, which also still has a game on its schedule with Charleston Southern.

Capaccio added that the Bulldogs may be allowed to play only three games this fall and eight in the spring for a total of 11 for the school year.

"We're seeing what the NCAA will allow," he said.

Citadel president Gen. Glenn Walters said on a Facebook Live session Thursday night that Bulldog athletes should be able to play contests this fall.

“I’ve committed to all our athletes that they will have competition in the fall when we can safely do it,” Walters told Citadel parents during a question and answer session. ”... I’ll reiterate to our parents who have athletes here, there is no compelling reason for them to compete if they don’t feel comfortable, and that’s absolute.

“If one of our athletes doesn’t want to play, it’s not going to change their status. But right now, it appears they all want to compete. What we are going to do with regards to football, we know we have one game that’s still on the schedule, and that’s Clemson ... We’re going to have athletics and competition, and we’ll balance that with whatever the conference comes up with for next year.”