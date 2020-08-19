The Citadel at Clemson game is on, and Bulldogs add a second foe for fall football

There will be football at The Citadel this fall.

The Bulldogs, the only one of the state's six FCS programs playing fall games, will be at national power Clemson on Sept. 19, and will host Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, athletic director Mike Capaccio said Wednesday.

Capaccio said The Citadel is planning to play four games in the fall after the Southern Conference last week postponed its league season to the spring. The state's five other FCS programs — Furman, Wofford, Presbyterian, South Carolina State and Charleston Southern — all are waiting for their leagues' spring seasons.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced a plan for spring football for S.C. State and other members.

The Citadel's game at Clemson had originally been scheduled for Nov. 14. The ACC's revamped schedule, shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, left Clemson with a Sept. 19 slot for its non-conference game.

"It's definitely a go," Capaccio said. "It's an exciting opportunity for our football team to compete with a program at Clemson's level."

The payout from the game is worth $450,000 to The Citadel. The game will be Clemson's home opener, and will be one of six home games for the Tigers.

Clemson has played at least six home games in each of the last 20 seasons, dating to the 2000 campaign. Clemson also has hosted an in-state FCS opponent every year since 2007.

"We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy," Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said. "We are grateful to both the ACC and The Citadel for their interest and hard work in preserving this non-conference game for our student-athletes, the Clemson community and the state of South Carolina."

Both The Citadel and Clemson will adhere to competition testing protocols set forth by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.

The Citadel's Capaccio said that means giving the football team and staff three test dates per week for starting two weeks prior to the game.

"We will be in compliance with all protocols as outlined by Clemson, the ACC and the NCAA," Capaccio said.

The Bulldogs' second foe, Eastern Kentucky, plays in the FCS Ohio Valley Conference. The Colonels were 7-5 last season, with a 5-3 record in the OVC. The Colonels ended the 2019 season with a 29-23 win over Jacksonville State, and lost by 42-0 to the ACC’s Louisville.

The Colonels are in their first season under veteran college coach Walt Wells. EKU, located in Richmond, Ky., also has games at Marshall (Sept. 5) and at West Virginia (Sept. 12).

The game will mark the first meeting between The Citadel and Eastern Kentucky, and just the second time the Bulldogs have played a team from the Oho Valley Conference. The Citadel's only other game against a team from the OVC came in 1960 when the Bulldogs defeated Tennessee Tech, 27-0, in the Tangerine Bowl.

Eastern Kentucky has won 22 OVC titles and two FCS national championships, in 1979 and 1982. The Colonels last made the FCS playoffs in 2011. The school has an enrollment of about 15,000 students.

"We are excited to add a quality, top-25 ranked Football Championship Subdivision team like The Citadel to our 2020 season," EKU athletic director Matt Roan said. "This is an outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a championship-caliber opponent, and a destination for our fans to travel with the Colonels. As a leading military-friendly university, we also appreciate the fact that The Citadel is a senior military college."

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 21 in the HERO Sports preseason poll, can still compete for the SoCon title in the spring. The league said it would allow non-conference games in the fall.

Capaccio said finding opponents for fall games has not been easy. All 13 FCS conferences have postponed their league seasons to the spring, leaving only about 15 of 127 FCS teams at least considering playing games in the fall.

"It's been very, very difficult," Capaccio said. "We're waiting to hear back from a couple of teams now, but there's a lot of negotiating, a lot of things to work around."

MEAC plan

The MEAC announced that its football teams will play a slate of six regional conference games in the spring, with teams split into divisions. The season would span from February 27 through April 24, with a championship game set for May 1.

The divisional breakdown will be as follows: Northern Division — Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State. Southern Division — Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State.